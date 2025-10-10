One Of New England's Best Retirement Towns Is An Artsy Gem With Gallery-Lined Streets And Nearby Waterfalls

When it comes to quintessential Vermont towns, Brandon looks every bit the part. About halfway between this storybook college town that boasts cute shops, art galleries, and New England charm, and this walkable Vermont city with trails, galleries, and good eats nestled in New England's mountains, Brandon comes with the classic accoutrements of small town Vermont. Along Center Street, its main thoroughfare, find a cluster of shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs, churches, and municipal services inhabiting historic brick buildings, and even a small waterfall along the Neshobe River, which bisects the town. In fact, the entire downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Walkable residential neighborhoods surround but don't go far before the rural landscape takes over. That's because Brandon is home to just 1,900 people.

Despite the low population, Brandon still projects a lot of life. A lively arts community has earned it the moniker of "the art and soul of Vermont," and this manifests in a number of galleries and studios, including Judith Reilly Gallery, Brandon Artists Guild, Vermont Folk Art Gallery, and Aleshire Gallery. Much of this is due to the notoriety and success of folk artist and resident, Warren Kimble, whose New England scenes appear on products everywhere, as well as galleries in New York City and Boston. Brandon's creative spirit also shines in community events. SolarFest, an annual arts festival powered by the sun, hosts live music, movies, food trucks, and workshops on environmental topics. For 30 years, Brandon has also hosted the Basin Bluegrass Festival.