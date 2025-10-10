Just Beyond Nashville Is Tennessee's Immaculate Lake Offering An Urban Escape With Tranquil Trails
For many, the first thing that Nashville brings to mind is music — after all, where else can you visit a Dolly Parton-themed bar? However, America's "Music City" is also home to a lush park filled with wildlife and flora, just 20 minutes from downtown and about 30 minutes from Nashville International Airport. Radnor Lake State Park was designated Tennessee's first State Natural Area in 1973, although this nature sanctuary's surprisingly industrial history dates back to the early 20th century.
Today, visitors can enjoy nearly eight miles of tranquil trails winding around the park's 1,368 acres, and marvel at the sight of owls, otters, and various amphibians that thrive in and around this immaculate body of water. Interestingly, the lake is man-made. It was created in 1914, when the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company — which owned the land — needed a water source for its steam engines in the nearby Radnor Yard. So, they dammed Otter Creek and Radnor Lake was formed.
One of the founders of the Tennessee Ornithological Society noticed that the reservoir was attracting huge numbers of birds and convinced the railroad company to turn the area into a wildlife sanctuary in 1923. Today, Radnor Lake is designated a Class II Natural Area, meaning it's protected by the state's most restrictive land management regulations to minimize human impact and protect the ecosystem. Don't be surprised to see signs barring jogging or picnicking, as these activities disrupt the wildlife — do take the rules seriously, unless you want to face a steep fine or some community service.
What to know about visiting Radnor Lake State Park
Radnor Lake State Park is open year-round from 6 a.m. until 20 minutes after sunset. It can get pretty crowded, especially on the weekends, so consider going on a weekday before 10 a.m. – or even on a cloudy or rainy day. Still, you should be prepared for crowds regardless of the weather. This once hidden gem has become so popular that some visitors prefer to skip it altogether and head to Warner Parks, another of Nashville's natural treasures. While you can take a rideshare to the park, cell service can be spotty, so it might be difficult to call a return car. The West Parking Lot and Visitor's Center typically have slightly better reception if you need to make a call.
Although most of the trails are restricted to hiking, cyclists and leashed dogs are permitted on the 1-mile Otter Creek Road Trail, and several paths are ADA-accessible. Whichever route you choose, you'll likely encounter some of the park's resident wildlife, which includes more than 200 species of birds. You can also take in views from some of the highest hills in the Nashville Basin and admire the local flora, such as blueberries, oaks, and hickories — species not commonly found in the Central Basin.
Radnor Lake State Park also hosts regular programs designed to help visitors engage with and learn more about the area. Check the park's events page for details on upcoming activities, which may include canoe floats, guided nature walks, birdwatching excursions, and night hikes.