Just Beyond Nashville Is Tennessee's Immaculate Lake Offering An Urban Escape With Tranquil Trails

For many, the first thing that Nashville brings to mind is music — after all, where else can you visit a Dolly Parton-themed bar? However, America's "Music City" is also home to a lush park filled with wildlife and flora, just 20 minutes from downtown and about 30 minutes from Nashville International Airport. Radnor Lake State Park was designated Tennessee's first State Natural Area in 1973, although this nature sanctuary's surprisingly industrial history dates back to the early 20th century.

Today, visitors can enjoy nearly eight miles of tranquil trails winding around the park's 1,368 acres, and marvel at the sight of owls, otters, and various amphibians that thrive in and around this immaculate body of water. Interestingly, the lake is man-made. It was created in 1914, when the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Company — which owned the land — needed a water source for its steam engines in the nearby Radnor Yard. So, they dammed Otter Creek and Radnor Lake was formed.

One of the founders of the Tennessee Ornithological Society noticed that the reservoir was attracting huge numbers of birds and convinced the railroad company to turn the area into a wildlife sanctuary in 1923. Today, Radnor Lake is designated a Class II Natural Area, meaning it's protected by the state's most restrictive land management regulations to minimize human impact and protect the ecosystem. Don't be surprised to see signs barring jogging or picnicking, as these activities disrupt the wildlife — do take the rules seriously, unless you want to face a steep fine or some community service.