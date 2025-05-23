One Of Nashville's Greatest Gems Is A Forested City Park For A Nature Escape With Hikes And Recreation

Nashville may be teeming with music venues, trendy galleries, Instagram-worthy art murals, and honky-tonk bars, but it has plenty of stellar urban green spaces, too. From Riverfront Park, perched along the waters of the Cumberland River, to Centennial Park, which houses a full-scale replica of Athens' most iconic tourist attraction, the Parthenon, some of Tennessee's most beloved natural areas can be found right in the heart of Music City. But if you really want to bask in nature, scurry to the outskirts of town where you'll find one of Nashville's greatest forested retreats: Warner Parks.

This sprawling recreation area is one of the largest city parks in the state, blanketing the region for more than 3,100 acres. Resting about 10 miles outside of downtown Nashville, this natural escape actually features two distinct parks: Percy Warner Park and Edwin Warner Park. The plots of land were named after brothers Percy and Edwin Warner, former members of the city's old Board of Park Commissioners, and are separated by Old Hickory Boulevard. Percy Warner Park lies north of the historic road and opened in early 1927. Around a decade later, Edwin Warner Park was established on the other side of Old Hickory Boulevard, named in honor of his efforts to expand the park's grounds.

Open from sunrise to 11 p.m. each day, Warner Parks is widely considered one of the most popular parks in the Nashville area. It's enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, drawing nearly 1 million visitors each year. With more than 60 miles of scenic trails for hikers, cyclists, runners, and equestrians, not to mention golf courses, athletic fields, picnic areas, dog parks, and historical landmarks, it's easy to see why.