One Of Nashville's Greatest Gems Is A Forested City Park For A Nature Escape With Hikes And Recreation
Nashville may be teeming with music venues, trendy galleries, Instagram-worthy art murals, and honky-tonk bars, but it has plenty of stellar urban green spaces, too. From Riverfront Park, perched along the waters of the Cumberland River, to Centennial Park, which houses a full-scale replica of Athens' most iconic tourist attraction, the Parthenon, some of Tennessee's most beloved natural areas can be found right in the heart of Music City. But if you really want to bask in nature, scurry to the outskirts of town where you'll find one of Nashville's greatest forested retreats: Warner Parks.
This sprawling recreation area is one of the largest city parks in the state, blanketing the region for more than 3,100 acres. Resting about 10 miles outside of downtown Nashville, this natural escape actually features two distinct parks: Percy Warner Park and Edwin Warner Park. The plots of land were named after brothers Percy and Edwin Warner, former members of the city's old Board of Park Commissioners, and are separated by Old Hickory Boulevard. Percy Warner Park lies north of the historic road and opened in early 1927. Around a decade later, Edwin Warner Park was established on the other side of Old Hickory Boulevard, named in honor of his efforts to expand the park's grounds.
Open from sunrise to 11 p.m. each day, Warner Parks is widely considered one of the most popular parks in the Nashville area. It's enjoyed by tourists and locals alike, drawing nearly 1 million visitors each year. With more than 60 miles of scenic trails for hikers, cyclists, runners, and equestrians, not to mention golf courses, athletic fields, picnic areas, dog parks, and historical landmarks, it's easy to see why.
See the historic sites in Percy Warner Park
Prepare to be wowed by Percy Warner before you even set foot into the park because one of the recreation area's most scenic features can be found at its main access point. The primary entrance, called Belle Meade, features historic Sewanee sandstone gates followed by a cascading limestone staircase dating back to the 1930s. Visit on a Friday for a golf cart tour that will take you on a 1.6-mile ride around the iconic Allée steps. The guided tours are free, however, they're only available from 10 a.m. to noon and must be reserved in advance.
Several trails branch off from the main entrance, including a dedicated path for mountain bikes, adjacent to the 9-hole Percy Warner Golf Course. For a moderately challenging 2.5-mile trek, tackle the Warner Woods Trail. There's also the Old Beech Trail, a 6-mile loop for hikers and equestrians that winds throughout much of the park. If you opt for Old Beech Trail, keep in mind that there's no running, biking or dogs allowed on this route, and the horses always have the right of way.
The 18-hole Harpeth Hills Golf Course, as well as two cross-country skiing routes and an equestrian center can also be found at Percy Warner Park. More than a dozen historic picnic shelters are scattered throughout the grounds. Visit the city of Nashville's website to reserve a picnic shelter for your next visit.
Visit the nature center in Edwin Warner Park
Surrounded by the Little Harpeth River, there's equally as much to see and do in Edwin Warner Park. Start your Nashville excursion at the park's Nature Center Campus, where you can tour an organic garden and a natural history museum. If you're into birding, be sure to check out the facility's bird garden and observation area. The expansive forests at Warner Parks are home to nearly 300 species of birds, rivaling any of the best national parks in America for bird lovers. The nature center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Edwin Warner Park has plenty of pedestrian-only trails if you want to get your steps in. The Harpeth Woods Trail, a moderately challenging 2.5-mile loop, will take you through a portion of the park, allowing you to see a rock quarry along the way. The path also passes near a scenic picnic area on the banks of the Little Harpeth River, but reservations are required.
While you're in Edwin Warner Park, make time to explore the peaceful Burch Reserve, a nearly 250-acre plot of land that was added to the park in more recent years. The reserve, which is open from dawn to dusk, features a 2-mile trail amid pristine forests and wildlife habitats. Given that it's a protected natural area, the park restricts dogs, cycling, and running at the Burch Reserve. As always, leave no trace behind and enjoy the view.