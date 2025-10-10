Reasons To Visit Kansas City Ahead Of The 2026 FIFA World Cup Next Summer
In 2022, Kansas City, Missouri beat out 22 finalists in its bid to host a set of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches from June 16 through July 11, right at the onset of summer. These matches, which are set to play at the 76,000-person Arrowhead Stadium, are expected to attract a deluge of 650,000 tourists to Kansas City. In case you ever thought it was tough to host a dinner for a handful of friends, try revamping an entire city's public transportation, lodging and hospitality industries, public spaces, key landmarks, and more to accommodate such numbers. If all goes according to plan, post-World Cup Kansas City will be noticeably different. Until then, the OG version awaits.
But, is it really the case that so much of Kansas City will change? In truth, all of the planned changes are for the better. An overhauled regional public transportation network is in the works, one that event planners for KC 2026 are hoping will impact the city after the World Cup ends. Stadium Drive, the strip of road that leads to the Truman Sports Complex and the soon-to-be renovated Arrowhead, is getting a $1.5 million overhaul to include walking and vending space. KC is also trying to revitalize local businesses, hire about 6,000 hospitality employees, have 55,000 hotel rooms available, make it easier for short-term rentals to operate, loosen its liquor laws, update its outdoor dining permits, and much more.
At present, it's not possible to say what precisely will change on a storefront-to-storefront level in Kansas City. But there's still plenty of reasons to get acquainted or reacquainted with Kansas City as it is, especially the parts likely to be impacted by the World Cup. Visitors can start with the Truman Sports Complex and the Outdoor Dining Trail.
Visit the historic Arrowhead Stadium before major renovations start
GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex will be the hub of 2026 World Cup activities in Kansas City. Located about 8 miles from Kansas City's massive I-70 and I-670 tangle near its downtown, the stadium's attendance over its entire, 18-week football season peaked at about 660,000 visitors in 2021. That's about the same amount of visitors that will be milling around Kansas City over a span of soccer matches lasting less than 4 weeks in 2026. Hence all the upgrades.
But, it's not the World Cup-related changes to Arrowhead that'll radically change the stadium. These changes amounted to seating and turf adjustments to accommodate a regulation-sized FIFA pitch. A lot of work was done, but not a lot is visible. These changes, however, come on the heels of a massive, $800 million renovation set to start directly after the 2026 World Cup. The renovation includes the addition of a full, 360-degree concourse and will take a full four years to complete, until 2030.
And what does all this mean for visitors? It means that from now until the start of the World Cup is your last chance to visit the 1972-built Arrowhead Stadium before it's gone for good — unless you've got World Cup tickets, that is. There'll be no concerts next year at the stadium, either. Football fans who want a bit of nostalgia, locals who care for their hometown, or visitors who are curious about Kansas City, can all try and grab some tickets to a Chiefs game before the current football season finishes. The last game at Arrowhead, we should note, falls right on Christmas and pits the Chiefs against the Broncos.
Visit Kansas City's outdoor eatery grant recipients
Changes to Arrowhead Stadium are just one part of Kansas City's 2026 World Cup puzzle. Other changes that you can experience right now pertain to one of humanity's greatest, shared loves: food. Kansas City has more than its fair share of cool eateries along streets full of old, brick buildings.
This is especially true of the over 30 restaurants, cafes, bars, coffee houses, and more that took advantage of the Kansas City Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program. This program awarded $300,000 to eateries across the city in preparation for the World Cup to try and add some kind of spark to KC's outdoor spaces. The full eatery list, now part of what's been dubbed the Kansas City Outdoor Dining Trail, takes visitors across the entire central city, from the Missouri River in the north to the walkable, pub-laden "Mother of KC," Westport, in the south.
This trail includes an expansive array of all types of cuisines and establishments, like Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop, Tacos El Gallo, Vye Cocktail Lounge, Ruby Jean's Juicery, Torn Label Brewing Company, Blip Roasters, and many more. Honestly, if KC is looking to impress visitors and also establish its presence to an international audience, this is the way to go. While we can't say how much each of these places has updated themselves in preparation for the World Cup, now is the time to witness change in progress. And because Missouri and its surrounding states have a lot to offer besides Kansas City, visitors can also stop by nearby locations to and from KC. The boutique-laden Leawood, Kansas right over the border is a cute stop less than 30 minutes away, as is Missouri's artsy, hidden gem, Sedalia, about 90 minutes away.