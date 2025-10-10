Reasons To Visit Kansas City Ahead Of The 2026 FIFA World Cup Next Summer

In 2022, Kansas City, Missouri beat out 22 finalists in its bid to host a set of 2026 FIFA World Cup matches from June 16 through July 11, right at the onset of summer. These matches, which are set to play at the 76,000-person Arrowhead Stadium, are expected to attract a deluge of 650,000 tourists to Kansas City. In case you ever thought it was tough to host a dinner for a handful of friends, try revamping an entire city's public transportation, lodging and hospitality industries, public spaces, key landmarks, and more to accommodate such numbers. If all goes according to plan, post-World Cup Kansas City will be noticeably different. Until then, the OG version awaits.

But, is it really the case that so much of Kansas City will change? In truth, all of the planned changes are for the better. An overhauled regional public transportation network is in the works, one that event planners for KC 2026 are hoping will impact the city after the World Cup ends. Stadium Drive, the strip of road that leads to the Truman Sports Complex and the soon-to-be renovated Arrowhead, is getting a $1.5 million overhaul to include walking and vending space. KC is also trying to revitalize local businesses, hire about 6,000 hospitality employees, have 55,000 hotel rooms available, make it easier for short-term rentals to operate, loosen its liquor laws, update its outdoor dining permits, and much more.

At present, it's not possible to say what precisely will change on a storefront-to-storefront level in Kansas City. But there's still plenty of reasons to get acquainted or reacquainted with Kansas City as it is, especially the parts likely to be impacted by the World Cup. Visitors can start with the Truman Sports Complex and the Outdoor Dining Trail.