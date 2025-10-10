Oregon's Underrated Desert City Is A Tourist-Free Hidden Gem Offering Scenic Views And Outdoor Adventures

When you think of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, you likely think of lush forests, thundering waterfalls, and stunning rocky coastlines. In other words, you wouldn't consider the Beaver State as a desert destination. But you'd be wrong to think that. Much like California to the south, Oregon boasts arid landscapes just as it does snow-capped mountains. Don't believe it? Check out the desert city of Culver, smack-dab between two of the state's most popular tourist destinations.

Culver sits just 45 minutes north of Bend, the naturally breathtaking mountain city known for its craft beer, art, and proximity to outdoor adventures, and just over two and a half hours southeast of Portland. It's also half an hour outside the Warm Springs Reservation, the ancestral home of the Tenino, Wasco, and Paiute peoples. Though it may be a small town, Culver is just over a 20-minute drive from Redmond Municipal Airport, offering nonstop flights from major West Coast cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. You can fly into Redmond from other parts of the country via hubs like Denver and Phoenix.

Once you've thrown your preconceived notions of Oregon landscapes out the car window, get ready for an unforgettable experience in the Oregon desert with Culver as your launching pad.