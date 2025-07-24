Tucked In Oregon's Ochoco Foothills Is An Underrated State Park With Lake Views And Wide-Open Trails

Oregon is a traveler's dream state with its vast scenic coastline, lush forest land, and rugged mountain destinations primed for exploration. Central Oregon is particularly popular for visitors with a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors. It's here you'll find the underrated and rugged city of Redmond, known as Central Oregon's "hub," and Prineville, Central Oregon's oldest city, a hidden paradise in the Painted Hills. Near Prineville sits an underrated state park in the foothills of the Ochoco Mountains, Prineville Reservoir State Park, known for fewer crowds, lake views, and expansive trails.

The Prineville Reservoir came to be as part of the Crooked River Federal Reclamation Project, which saw the completion of the Arthur R. Bowman Dam in 1961. It features a 3,000-acre human-made lake and is 15 miles long, with the impressive 6,926-foot Ochoco Mountains above. Portions of the Crooked River have been designated as a Wild and Scenic River by the Bureau of Land Management. Oregon state took ownership of the land, located 16 miles southeast of Prineville, and made it into a state park in 1961. Prineville Reservoir State Park was also designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021 and has become a popular place for stargazing (with a required permit) from one of its year-round campgrounds and its ideal high desert location.

With two day-use areas (one with a swimming area), six boat ramps, and an amphitheater, the no-fee state park can be enjoyed year-round, although some locations are not accessible in winter months. There are 43 miles of shoreline along Prineville Reservoir to explore on land or via watercraft, ideal for spying wildlife, with the expansive Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands to the northeast.