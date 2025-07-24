Tucked In Oregon's Ochoco Foothills Is An Underrated State Park With Lake Views And Wide-Open Trails
Oregon is a traveler's dream state with its vast scenic coastline, lush forest land, and rugged mountain destinations primed for exploration. Central Oregon is particularly popular for visitors with a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors. It's here you'll find the underrated and rugged city of Redmond, known as Central Oregon's "hub," and Prineville, Central Oregon's oldest city, a hidden paradise in the Painted Hills. Near Prineville sits an underrated state park in the foothills of the Ochoco Mountains, Prineville Reservoir State Park, known for fewer crowds, lake views, and expansive trails.
The Prineville Reservoir came to be as part of the Crooked River Federal Reclamation Project, which saw the completion of the Arthur R. Bowman Dam in 1961. It features a 3,000-acre human-made lake and is 15 miles long, with the impressive 6,926-foot Ochoco Mountains above. Portions of the Crooked River have been designated as a Wild and Scenic River by the Bureau of Land Management. Oregon state took ownership of the land, located 16 miles southeast of Prineville, and made it into a state park in 1961. Prineville Reservoir State Park was also designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2021 and has become a popular place for stargazing (with a required permit) from one of its year-round campgrounds and its ideal high desert location.
With two day-use areas (one with a swimming area), six boat ramps, and an amphitheater, the no-fee state park can be enjoyed year-round, although some locations are not accessible in winter months. There are 43 miles of shoreline along Prineville Reservoir to explore on land or via watercraft, ideal for spying wildlife, with the expansive Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands to the northeast.
Hit a trail and enjoy lake views in Prineville Reservoir State Park
When you're ready to hit a wide-open trail, there are plenty of options with fewer crowds within the park, making them easier to navigate. Be sure to keep an eye on seasonal water levels and weather conditions before planning your adventure. The Jasper Point Trail is a family-friendly, easy route along the lake, which runs approximately 2 miles one way, connecting to the main campground, or 4 miles from the Prineville Reservoir Trailhead to the Jasper Point Trailhead. Some sites noted this trail as accessible year-round, while the park's website denotes that the Jasper Point area is only open from May to October.
Near Bowman Dam, you can access the Chimney Rock Trail, a 2.7-mile trek to the scenic Chimney Rock viewpoint with a 623-foot elevation gain. All Trails notes that the trail is rocky, so you'll want sturdy hiking boots or other shoes. For more of a challenge, the year-round Northern Prineville Reservoir Trail is a 7.2-mile, dog-friendly trek where you can savor the lake views.
The state park is also known for its water-centered recreational opportunities, and you can launch a boat or smaller watercraft like a kayak from six different spots during warm months. You'll need your own or plan ahead to rent from the Cove Palisades Resort and Marina or Central Oregon Rentals, as the park itself doesn't offer rentals. You can also book a two-hour guided kayak tour on either a single or tandem kayak (starting at $25) to learn about the area's history and ecosystem. The main day-use area features a cordoned-off swimming area, a disabled-friendly fishing pier, and a fish cleaning station.
How to visit Prineville Reservoir State Park
While there is no fee for use of the day-use areas or to launch a boat, a parking permit is required. These cost $10 for Oregon residents and $12 for non-residents. You'll also need to purchase a fishing license if you're planning to cast a line for trout, bass, or catfish. Check the park's calendar online for educational and other programs offered at the Discovery Center near the park's entrance.
Getting to Prineville Reservoir State Park by air means utilizing the Redmond Municipal Airport, approximately 36 miles away. The airport offers around 30 flights per day from major west coast hubs and simplifies travel with on-site car rentals. From Bend, a naturally breathtaking Oregon City known for craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure, it takes a little over an hour to reach the Prineville Reservoir. The journey from Portland International Airport is a bit longer, as it's a little over three hours and 160 miles away.
To extend the adventure overnight, you can camp inside the park at two developed campgrounds or one of its primitive sites. The main campground, operating year-round, features 22 full hook-up sites, 22 water and electrical sites, 23 tent sites, and five pet-friendly log cabins. There are also 32 boat slips, flush toilets, and showers. These sites book up fast, so reservations are a must. Jasper's Point, three miles from the main site, is a seasonal (May to October) option with 28 first-come, first-served sites and one log cabin, which requires reservations. If you're not a camper, the Prineville Reservoir Resort features spaces for 70 RVs (half with waterfront views), a small seven-room motel, a convenience store, and an on-site cafe where you can enjoy reservoir views.