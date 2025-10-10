Between Concord And Lebanon Is A Mountain-Framed Town Boasting Festivals, Hikes, And Historic Structures

Often referred to as the "Granite State," it's no secret that New Hampshire is known for its stunning mountain vistas. From the artsy, cozy vibes of Tamworth to Carroll's trails, peaks, and wild beauty, visitors can choose from seemingly endless small towns to enjoy the state's views and trails. But nestled in New Hampshire's Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region, near the towns of Concord and Lebanon, is the hidden gem town of Warner. Framed by mountains and rich with history, community festivals, and hikes to explore, Warner makes the perfect weekend getaway if you're looking for a breath of fresh New England air and plenty to see and do.

Warner is located in the west of Merrimack County. It's an easy drive onward from the state capital, Concord, just eighteen miles away. From Concord, you can take either NH Route 103 or Interstate 89. If you're coming from New Hampshire's largest city, Manchester — or from the nearby Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — it's about a 40-minute drive. Pack your hiking boots or walking shoes, and hit the road to visit this charming and multifaceted town.