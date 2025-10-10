Between Concord And Lebanon Is A Mountain-Framed Town Boasting Festivals, Hikes, And Historic Structures
Often referred to as the "Granite State," it's no secret that New Hampshire is known for its stunning mountain vistas. From the artsy, cozy vibes of Tamworth to Carroll's trails, peaks, and wild beauty, visitors can choose from seemingly endless small towns to enjoy the state's views and trails. But nestled in New Hampshire's Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region, near the towns of Concord and Lebanon, is the hidden gem town of Warner. Framed by mountains and rich with history, community festivals, and hikes to explore, Warner makes the perfect weekend getaway if you're looking for a breath of fresh New England air and plenty to see and do.
Warner is located in the west of Merrimack County. It's an easy drive onward from the state capital, Concord, just eighteen miles away. From Concord, you can take either NH Route 103 or Interstate 89. If you're coming from New Hampshire's largest city, Manchester — or from the nearby Manchester-Boston Regional Airport — it's about a 40-minute drive. Pack your hiking boots or walking shoes, and hit the road to visit this charming and multifaceted town.
Explore Warner's many scenic hikes and walks
Warner is home to Mount Kearsage, Merrimack County's highest peak, and the hike to its summit is not to be missed if you're an active nature-lover. Be ready for a child-friendly, albeit fairly steep, hike. From the summit, you can enjoy incredible views spanning far and wide, including the Green Mountains, White Mountains, and the coastline. Access is via Rollins State Park, and note that to save time, you'll want to make a reservation ahead (and pay for your permit) through the State Parks website before embarking on this hike.
If you're looking for a milder excursion, the Chandler Reservation Woods Walk Trail is a good choice. It's a short, 0.87-mile loop that offers peaceful wooded views and takes between 20 and 25 minutes. Or you can make your way to the Bagley Rail Trail, an easy 1.5-mile out-and-back option that's also ideal for cycling. For any of these routes, be sure to wear appropriate footwear and sun protection, and remember to bring plenty of drinking water.
Immerse yourself in local culture and history
Much like the picturesque historic charm of Concord right nearby, Warner has a wealth of historical sites and other noteworthy structures worth seeking out, like the historic Dalton Covered Bridge. The Warner Historical Society manages four museums and offers useful information — for example, it includes details on how to conduct a self-guided walking tour showcasing Warner's Black history. The society also manages three historic buildings: Main Street House, Lower Warner Meeting House, and the Upton Chandler House Museum, an 1817-built home that the society is currently in the process of restoring. It's well worth wandering through town to take in the historic exteriors. Alternatively, if you're visiting in December, you can attend a Christmas service at the Meeting House.
Other than the festive season, a prime time to visit is autumn. Every year since 1947, the community of Warner has put on the annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival. With a multitude of activities and offerings (including food trucks, craft vendors, and even a 5k race) the festival is the perfect way to immerse yourself in all this town has to offer — and give back to it, too. The festival is run by volunteers, and the proceeds support local community organizations and infrastructure, benefiting school programs, community nonprofit organizations, environmental initiatives, and youth programs, among other things.