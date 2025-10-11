Connecticut's Devilishly Fun Escape Is A Riverside Playground With Tubing, Kayaking, And Hiking Adventures

Connecticut has a quirky habit of naming its popular recreation areas after hellish beings. Devil's Hopyard State Park and its underrated waterfall vistas are certainly one example, but another is a fun tubing destination known as Satan's Kingdom State Recreation Area in the town of New Hartford (not to be confused with Connecticut's capital, Hartford). Satan's Kingdom is mostly known for the Farmington River, ideal for lazy summer drifting or gentle kayaking down a calm, 2.5-mile stretch of its length. The area is classified as a nature reserve, so visitors can take a free stroll along the river for some birdwatching and nature viewing.

Contrary to a Connecticut town like New Preston and its horror movie legacy, Satan's Kingdom does not have any horror or hell-themed history. The name of the reserve comes from its history as failed farmland. Local lore has it that a farmer cursed the land's dryness and infertility. Nothing could grow in the rocky area, so it became known as Satan's Kingdom. Another urban legend asserts that the area was known as a lowlife hangout where "The Devil's children" frequently lurked. Despite this history, the area has been developed into a beloved and family-friendly vacation spot that locals and visitors alike enjoy.

To access Satan's Kingdom State Recreation Area, head west of the capital city, Hartford, home to America's oldest public art museum. After about 40 minutes of driving along U.S. Highway 44, turn right into the recreation area parking lot across from Good Friends Restaurant. Parking and entry are free.