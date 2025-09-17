One Of New England's Underrated Gems Is A Connecticut State Park With A Sinister Name And Waterfall Vistas
You've heard of the Jersey Devil, but now it's time to meet the Connecticut Devil. As ominous as its name sounds, Devil's Hopyard State Park is a serene forest park, perfect for exploring little trails, listening for the calls of warblers, and seeking out roaring waterfalls among the trees. To see the unusual natural phenomenon often linked to the park's name, head to the potholes. These aren't the frustrating holes in pavement you might imagine; they're natural geological formations where circular holes have been eroded into stone. In Devil's Hopyard, some of these odd-looking holes are just a few inches across, but others are far larger.
The evocative name "Devil's Hopyard" is often connected to these potholes, but there's no definitive answer about its origin. Some say people who lived in the area believed the mysterious potholes were the devil's hoofprints burned into the stone. Others claimed they were the result of witchcraft. Another story has nothing to do with the potholes at all: It suggests the spot was once home to a man called Dibble who brewed beer there, and that "Dibble" was eventually misheard as "Devil." While the park's true naming may remain a mystery, it's still fun to walk the trails, listen to the waterfalls, and peer into the unusually round holes in the rock to make up stories of your own.
Plan a trip to The Devil's Hopyard State Park
This state park is less than 20 minutes away from the New England fairytale town of East Haddam, Connecticut – an easy day trip from Hartford, about a 40-minute drive along CT-2. It also makes a great stop on the way to under-the-radar Connecticut beaches, such as Harveys Beach in Old Saybrook, which is less than half an hour away. There's plenty inside this unique park to make it worth the journey, no matter where you're coming from.
The park is completely free to enter, and if you want to spend the night at its campground and wake up early to hit the trails, you won't have to blow your budget. As of this writing, campsites cost $14 per night and $98 per week, though a flat $9 reservation fee applies for online bookings.
If you're going to make the journey to Devil's Hopyard State Park to see the potholes, don't overlook the falls. Fortunately for those without a lot of time on their hands, the most interesting potholes are located near the park's best waterfall. The potholes and their spooky atmosphere are intriguing, but the most beautiful sight here is Chapman Falls. The impressive Eightmile River rushes through the park until it plunges 60 feet in a cascade that fans out over the rocks all the way to the bottom.
HIke the trails in The Devil's Hopyard State Park
If you just want to see Chapman Falls and then get back on the road, drive to the pavilion parking lot and take the Chapman Falls Loop. While it can be slippery, it's a very short loop. Without stopping to admire the falls, you could probably get through the entire loop and back in the car in just 10 minutes. If you have a little longer at the park, though, consider the combined Vista Trail and Devil's Oven Loop. It offers the best views of Eightmile River, Chapman Falls, and the landscape beyond. This trail is two miles long and only takes most hikers about an hour to finish, but it's the best way to see much of what the park offers in a short time. Just be aware that the area around the Devil's Oven cave is extremely steep, so come prepared to scramble.
This is also a great park for bird lovers. For those searching for a good trail to spot birds, you can't go wrong with the Devil's Hopyard Blue and Yellow Loop. This loop typically takes under two hours for most hikers as they traverse the beautiful but overgrown forested trail, but the real gem of the hike is the area around the pond. Keep your eyes and ears open for birds in the trees and along the shore.