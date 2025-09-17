One Of New England's Underrated Gems Is A Connecticut State Park With A Sinister Name And Waterfall Vistas

You've heard of the Jersey Devil, but now it's time to meet the Connecticut Devil. As ominous as its name sounds, Devil's Hopyard State Park is a serene forest park, perfect for exploring little trails, listening for the calls of warblers, and seeking out roaring waterfalls among the trees. To see the unusual natural phenomenon often linked to the park's name, head to the potholes. These aren't the frustrating holes in pavement you might imagine; they're natural geological formations where circular holes have been eroded into stone. In Devil's Hopyard, some of these odd-looking holes are just a few inches across, but others are far larger.

The evocative name "Devil's Hopyard" is often connected to these potholes, but there's no definitive answer about its origin. Some say people who lived in the area believed the mysterious potholes were the devil's hoofprints burned into the stone. Others claimed they were the result of witchcraft. Another story has nothing to do with the potholes at all: It suggests the spot was once home to a man called Dibble who brewed beer there, and that "Dibble" was eventually misheard as "Devil." While the park's true naming may remain a mystery, it's still fun to walk the trails, listen to the waterfalls, and peer into the unusually round holes in the rock to make up stories of your own.