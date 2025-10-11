Tucked In The Blue Ridge Mountains Lies A Virginia Village With Peaceful Trails And A Picturesque Vineyard

What's in a name? Well, if you're a small village in Virginia hoping to lure guests from Washington D.C., quite a lot. In which case, a name like "Snickersville" becomes a burden, not a blessing. Cute as it may sound. So in 1900, Snickersville became Bluemont. Through tourism booms and busts, the village tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains has become a small yet worthwhile stop in Loudoun County, best known as Washington D.C.'s dazzling wine country. Today, the village's peaceful trails and picturesque vineyard do more to attract visitors than any name change ever could.

Bluemont's history dates back to the colonial era, when George Washington was known to pass through. He frequently met with Edward Snickers, the ferry operator for whom the town was initially named. The connection to Washington, as well as a well-known cameo in the Civil War, wasn't enough to draw visitors at the start of the railroad era. The name "Snickersville" was jettisoned for Bluemont, first at the train station, then at the post office. Companies hoped travelers drawn to the Blue Ridge Mountains would see the new, azure-inflected name and draw a connection.

It worked, at least for a while. Travelers from the nation's capital flocked to Bluemont's mountainside oasis to escape the summer heat. All was well until the railroads stopped running. The village's fortunes have changed since, as it has become known for its fermented drinks and hiking trails.