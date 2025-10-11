Tucked In The Blue Ridge Mountains Lies A Virginia Village With Peaceful Trails And A Picturesque Vineyard
What's in a name? Well, if you're a small village in Virginia hoping to lure guests from Washington D.C., quite a lot. In which case, a name like "Snickersville" becomes a burden, not a blessing. Cute as it may sound. So in 1900, Snickersville became Bluemont. Through tourism booms and busts, the village tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains has become a small yet worthwhile stop in Loudoun County, best known as Washington D.C.'s dazzling wine country. Today, the village's peaceful trails and picturesque vineyard do more to attract visitors than any name change ever could.
Bluemont's history dates back to the colonial era, when George Washington was known to pass through. He frequently met with Edward Snickers, the ferry operator for whom the town was initially named. The connection to Washington, as well as a well-known cameo in the Civil War, wasn't enough to draw visitors at the start of the railroad era. The name "Snickersville" was jettisoned for Bluemont, first at the train station, then at the post office. Companies hoped travelers drawn to the Blue Ridge Mountains would see the new, azure-inflected name and draw a connection.
It worked, at least for a while. Travelers from the nation's capital flocked to Bluemont's mountainside oasis to escape the summer heat. All was well until the railroads stopped running. The village's fortunes have changed since, as it has become known for its fermented drinks and hiking trails.
Sip a wine (or beer) and take a hike at Bluemont
Bluemont's location at the eastern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains gives it a unique position for both winemaking and breathtaking views. The village's eponymous vineyard takes advantage of both. With a tasting room resting 951 feet above sea level, you can enjoy a glass of its signature wines, from merlots to chardonnays, while taking in the picturesque Loudoun Valley. For an extra unique sip, try the vineyard's "Farm Series" of wines, which provide notes of the other fruits grown on the farm. In the case of its "Summer Peach," the actual fruit itself is part of the wine.
If you're not a fan of fermented grape juice, Dirt Farm Brewing offers a hoppy substitute, with craft beers served alongside picturesque vistas. Each ounce of beer you toss back comes from the farm itself, which includes waters from the Blue Ridge Mountains as well. You can also burn off the calories with the brewery's "Dirt Don't Hurt" hiking club, which includes a 3.5-mile trek around the family-owned farm. Consider it a teaser for Bluemont's other trails.
The town is home to dozens of routes that take advantage of its strategic location within the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Raven Rocks trail, a 5.3-mile round-trip path, enjoys the biggest change in elevation. Traversing ridges and creeks, the trek ends with a panoramic view of the mountains. If you've got kids in tow or don't want to exert yourself too much, head over to the Bear's Den Park Trail. This 1.6-mile easy stroll leads to an overlook with a picturesque view of the neighboring farms and ridges. Plan on adventuring alone? Be sure to read up on safety tips for a successful solo hike.
Planning your trip to Bluemont
Bluemont's proximity to Washington D.C., remains one of its main selling points. The village is a mere half hour from Washington Dulles International Airport. You'll still need a car to get there, though, as public transportation options are onerous. If you plan on enjoying Bluemont's vineyards, be sure to continue your trip another two hours down to Monticello, which blends award-winning wines with centuries of history.
The village's size has kept major hotel chains out. Instead, visitors can choose from a long list of private rentals, from cabins and cottages to farms, for about $200 a night and up. For even more options, you'll find dozens of hotels in the nearby towns of Leesburg and Winchester.
The weather in Bluemont is pleasant all year round, with fairly mild temperatures (though winters can still be a bit chilly and summers humid). There's no wrong time to go. However, try to aim for the third weekend in September, when the town throws its annual Bluemont Fair. Locally-made wine and beer will flow, along with food and a Children's Fair. If the grape is your main reason for visiting, aim for October, the state's official Wine Month.