Rural Virginia Hides A Super Scenic County Best Known As Washington DC's Dazzling Wine Country
Ah, yes. Rolling green countryside and vineyards as far as the eye can see? It must be Sancerre. The Loire Valley, maybe? St. Helena of California wine country? Surprisingly, no. It's Loudoun County, Virginia. Washington, D.C.'s, very own wine country is a dazzling destination that's somehow flown completely under the radar for decades. And that needs to change.
Located just an hour from the country's bustling capital and built around a number of picturesque towns and villages, the once "breadbasket of the American Revolution," nicknamed such for its grain contributions to George Washington's army, is now a modern agricultural and technological hotbed. It's got a pretty impressive rap sheet: As well as being the wealthiest county in the United States, it boasts more than 50 wineries and over 30 breweries, and is the unofficial home of the internet. It's not too bad on the eyes either.
Its relative anonymity is surprising. As the worst-kept secret in D.C., wealthy capital dwellers have been flocking to its high-end resorts since the Washington and Old Dominion railway line opened in the mid-19th century. In more recent decades, it's played host to film stars and presidents. But it's the flourishing wine and culinary scene that's driven the recent boom. With a resolute farm-to-table attitude, the country's countless vineyards and eateries are putting it on the map as a year-round destination.
Taste the best of this dazzling rural Virginia county
The focal point of any visit to Loudoun County should be the food and drink. Since the first winery opened in 1979, the region has blossomed into Virginia's own viticultural Mecca. Many vineyards offer tasting sessions, paired meals, tours, and even stays on the sites themselves. Willowcroft Farm, the trailblazing first winery of the region, is a perfect place to start. With parts of the farm dating back as far as 1790, the stunning tasting room is set in a postcard-perfect red barn from 1975. Others, like the 868 Estate, have positioned themselves as social hubs, matching fresh homegrown Chardonnays with summer music series and art exhibitions.
For those not content just to stare out at the scenery from behind a wine glass, the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (W&OD Trail) is a 45-mile-long trail connecting D.C. with Loudoun. Following the old railway line of the same name and passing through some of the best towns in the region, the trail is popular with hikers and cyclists. As well as offering stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and local farmland, it also functions as the greatest excuse for a beer — sixteen of the area's craft breweries are found just off the path. Nearby Herndon in Fairfax is also a rising star in the brewing world.
Despite the seemingly alcohol-centric vibe of the county, Loudoun is a fantastically family-oriented destination. With outdoor activities abound, farms and orchards open for tours, and a 15,000-strong horse population, there are few better places to get youngsters acquainted with the bounty of Virginia's natural landscapes.
How to plan a visit to scenic Loudon
Despite its rural backdrop, Loudoun County is remarkably accessible. If you're traveling solely to experience Wine Country Virginia, you're in luck. Washington Dulles International Airport is located within Loudoun County (and a little in Fairfax). With flights arriving from every corner of the country and car rentals available outside the terminal, your trip can begin the moment you get off the plane.
If venturing out on a day trip from D.C., there are a few options. The Metro Silver Line from D.C. runs to Ashburn, where it's possible to grab a taxi or use ride-hailing to get to the wineries and other attractions. While this means everyone on the trip can enjoy a tipple, it does mean a little less freedom. It could be worth renting a car in the city or jumping off at the airport to rent one. Plenty of tourist operators run multi-winery tours from D.C., too, which is the perfect hands-off way to enjoy Loudoun on a tighter itinerary.
For overnight stays, you have a plethora of options. If keeping on a budget, hone in on the Dulles Airport area, where you'll find all the big-name brands. It's not the sexiest option, but it puts you in a position to explore with more cash to spare. For the best experience, head to one of the outstanding historic hotels, resorts, and B&Bs. Accommodation like The Town's Inn in the buzzing, artsy town of Leesburg, partly built in 1820, is a remarkably affordable step into history, while the impossibly beautiful Red Fox Inn in Middleburg offers a more luxurious slant with its 18th-century bones and A-list client roster.