Rural Virginia Hides A Super Scenic County Best Known As Washington DC's Dazzling Wine Country

Ah, yes. Rolling green countryside and vineyards as far as the eye can see? It must be Sancerre. The Loire Valley, maybe? St. Helena of California wine country? Surprisingly, no. It's Loudoun County, Virginia. Washington, D.C.'s, very own wine country is a dazzling destination that's somehow flown completely under the radar for decades. And that needs to change.

Located just an hour from the country's bustling capital and built around a number of picturesque towns and villages, the once "breadbasket of the American Revolution," nicknamed such for its grain contributions to George Washington's army, is now a modern agricultural and technological hotbed. It's got a pretty impressive rap sheet: As well as being the wealthiest county in the United States, it boasts more than 50 wineries and over 30 breweries, and is the unofficial home of the internet. It's not too bad on the eyes either.

Its relative anonymity is surprising. As the worst-kept secret in D.C., wealthy capital dwellers have been flocking to its high-end resorts since the Washington and Old Dominion railway line opened in the mid-19th century. In more recent decades, it's played host to film stars and presidents. But it's the flourishing wine and culinary scene that's driven the recent boom. With a resolute farm-to-table attitude, the country's countless vineyards and eateries are putting it on the map as a year-round destination.