Rick Steves Fans Have The Perfect Solutions For Storing Vinegar And Olive Oil While Traveling

Going to Greece or Italy any time soon? Or even maybe the "olive capital of the world" out West? Chances are, one souvenir at the top of your list is some fancy, authentic olive oil or vinegar straight from the source. Not only are these items you'll want in your own kitchen, but they also make fantastic gifts for friends and family back home. There's a much better way to pack them if you want them home in one piece.

When Americans picture olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and other finishing oils, we tend to picture tall, slim glass bottles. While you can certainly buy them in pretty glass containers abroad, they're not the best option for travel. According to travel expert Rick Steves' community of well-traveled fans, there's a smarter way to store these items on the journey home: metal tins.

One fan shared on Steves' olive oil and vinegar forum, "When I take olive oil home, or encourage friends to take it home, I always buy it in metal tins, not glass bottles. Won't break, the spout is well-sealed against leaks, it keeps better than in glass, and the rectangular shape fits in a suitcase nearly anywhere." You'll find these metal tins almost everywhere olive oil is sold, and they are no more pricey than any other packaging type. They also come in various sizes, many of which are compact enough to tuck into the corners of suitcases and backpacks. You can even bring home several with ease if you opt for smaller tins. Once home, pour the oil or vinegar into the decorative bottle of your choice.