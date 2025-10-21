Rick Steves Fans Have The Perfect Solutions For Storing Vinegar And Olive Oil While Traveling
Going to Greece or Italy any time soon? Or even maybe the "olive capital of the world" out West? Chances are, one souvenir at the top of your list is some fancy, authentic olive oil or vinegar straight from the source. Not only are these items you'll want in your own kitchen, but they also make fantastic gifts for friends and family back home. There's a much better way to pack them if you want them home in one piece.
When Americans picture olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and other finishing oils, we tend to picture tall, slim glass bottles. While you can certainly buy them in pretty glass containers abroad, they're not the best option for travel. According to travel expert Rick Steves' community of well-traveled fans, there's a smarter way to store these items on the journey home: metal tins.
One fan shared on Steves' olive oil and vinegar forum, "When I take olive oil home, or encourage friends to take it home, I always buy it in metal tins, not glass bottles. Won't break, the spout is well-sealed against leaks, it keeps better than in glass, and the rectangular shape fits in a suitcase nearly anywhere." You'll find these metal tins almost everywhere olive oil is sold, and they are no more pricey than any other packaging type. They also come in various sizes, many of which are compact enough to tuck into the corners of suitcases and backpacks. You can even bring home several with ease if you opt for smaller tins. Once home, pour the oil or vinegar into the decorative bottle of your choice.
Where to find the best tinned olive oil
Skip souvenir shops and head to the grocery store for the best travel gifts. Keep in mind, though, that not all olive oil is created equal. If you're looking to buy high-quality olive oil, you'll still need to do some research, especially since your options may be more limited when buying tins. Rick Steves fans recommend comparing the dates of your trip with the local pressing season. In late fall, you're more likely to find freshly pressed olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Fresh products can often be found near one of Rick Steves' best places to stay in Tuscany, known for offering the best Italy countryside experience.
When it comes to getting fresh pressed oil, one contributor shared, "One specific recommendation when buying tins of olive oil – carefully look at the date it was pressed or the expiration date (1 year later.) I suppose I looked like a tourist, but last year in San Gimignano, a pushy shopkeeper insisted what she gave me was the new oil and it was NOT. It was last year, near the end of its life cycle." You may also be able to buy olive oil and wine directly from the source, especially when traveling through regions where these products are made, such as Tuscany, Italy, or Kalamata, Greece.
Lastly, while it's tempting to save a nice gift from vacation for special occasions, that's not the best move with olive oil or vinegar. Olive oil typically goes bad after a year, so the sooner you use it, the better it will taste. Open up that tin right when you get back from your trip and start enjoying it. And if you bought a tin for a friend, be sure to spread the word.