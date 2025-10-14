Southern California's Natural Lagoons Brim With Seafood, Wildlife, Festivals, And On-The-Water Recreation

Driving up the I-5 from San Diego to Oceanside, you might write off the Agua Hedionda Lagoon to the east as little more than shimmery bodies of water. But both below and above the tranquil surface, they are brimming with life, ready for you to explore, experience, and, in some cases, to take home and eat. This is the type of place you would only find in coastal Southern California, blending natural saltwater beauty with ample wildlife and a broad spectrum of activities.

The lagoon's waters are teeming with aquatic creatures, but what you'll find above water is pretty great too. Skim the surface of Agua Hedionda by kayak, by jet ski, by boat, by board, whatever your pleasure. You could also plan on visiting during one of the many events the Agua Hedionda Discovery Center hosts, including festivals, concerts, and galas. Plus, its location in the family-friendly, underrated beach town of Carlsbad ensures there's plenty of fun nearby. After a day exploring the lagoon, check out Campfire in Carlsbad for a great dinner with a really cool, earthy vibe.

Whether you're tapping into your inner ocean scientist or out to launch some high-speed sea spray, Agua Hedionda has you covered. These massive lagoons and all the opportunities that rest within are definitely worth pulling off the 5 to check out.