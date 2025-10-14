The Most Walkable Street In Florida Is A Shady, Art-Filled Tropical Stroll By The Beach In Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale is called the "Venice of America" because of its 300 miles of inland waterways, and you'll find multiple boat tours eager to take you out on the water. Some will even take you to Millionaire's Row — allowing you a chance to see some amazing homes and yachts. Once you're back on land, there's plenty to keep you busy, too. One of the most popular things to do in Fort Lauderdale is to take a stroll on one of the most walkable streets in Florida — Las Olas Boulevard. Surrounded by scenic fountains, lush palms, and shaded sidewalks, Las Olas Boulevard has a tropical vibe and is not just a place for great shopping, but an experience in itself. Continue your journey to the end of the road, and you'll end up at a beautiful beach.
This Tripadvisor reviewer summed up all the area has to offer, saying, "Las Olas Boulevard offers a fantastic experience, making it a must-visit destination in Fort Lauderdale. The atmosphere is lively, with a great mix of high-end shops, art galleries, and diverse restaurants. Walking along the boulevard is a pleasure in itself, with beautifully maintained sidewalks and a sense of sophistication. The dining options are a highlight, with everything from casual cafes to upscale restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. You can easily spend a day exploring the shops, enjoying a delicious meal, and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. The area is also well-maintained and feels safe."
What to know before visiting Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale
If you visit Las Olas Boulevard, plan ample time there. There are many cute boutiques, but you'll also want to check out the many exhibits at the NSU Art Museum. Children 12 and under and United States veterans always get in free, but the first Thursday of each month is free for everyone. Once you've worked up an appetite, you can stop by one of the many restaurants on Las Olas and get a bite to eat.
You may also want to visit during one of its signature events, such as its annual food festival and art fair. There's also a free annual event called Christmas on Las Olas. You wouldn't normally describe Fort Lauderdale as one of the world's snowiest places, but for one night each year, it is. The city is decorated with "snow" and sleds, and there's also ice skating.
If you're coming from out of town, you can fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and drive to Las Olas Boulevard in about 15 minutes. Florida's Brightline train also makes a stop in Fort Lauderdale, and Las Olas Boulevard is only about five minutes away from the train station. You'll find a few hotels that are located right on Las Olas Boulevard, such as the Hyatt Centric Las Olas and the Riverside Hotel Fort Lauderdale. While you're in town, also check out Colee Hammock Park, another of Fort Lauderdale's charming and highly desired neighborhoods.