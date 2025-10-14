The Most Walkable Street In Florida Is A Shady, Art-Filled Tropical Stroll By The Beach In Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is called the "Venice of America" because of its 300 miles of inland waterways, and you'll find multiple boat tours eager to take you out on the water. Some will even take you to Millionaire's Row — allowing you a chance to see some amazing homes and yachts. Once you're back on land, there's plenty to keep you busy, too. One of the most popular things to do in Fort Lauderdale is to take a stroll on one of the most walkable streets in Florida — Las Olas Boulevard. Surrounded by scenic fountains, lush palms, and shaded sidewalks, Las Olas Boulevard has a tropical vibe and is not just a place for great shopping, but an experience in itself. Continue your journey to the end of the road, and you'll end up at a beautiful beach.

This Tripadvisor reviewer summed up all the area has to offer, saying, "Las Olas Boulevard offers a fantastic experience, making it a must-visit destination in Fort Lauderdale. The atmosphere is lively, with a great mix of high-end shops, art galleries, and diverse restaurants. Walking along the boulevard is a pleasure in itself, with beautifully maintained sidewalks and a sense of sophistication. The dining options are a highlight, with everything from casual cafes to upscale restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. You can easily spend a day exploring the shops, enjoying a delicious meal, and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. The area is also well-maintained and feels safe."