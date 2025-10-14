Wedged Between Two Gorgeous Maine Waterways Is A Small New England Town With Cozy Restaurants And Stunning Scenery

Although Brunswick, home of Bowdoin College, is often described as the perfect base to explore Maine's mid-coast, there's also plenty to do just across the Androscoggin River in Topsham. Next to the Frank J. Wood Bridge, you'll find Sea Dog Brewing Company, a regional chain that specializes in ales, sandwiches, burgers, and views of the river. There's also outdoor dining at the 104 Main Public House down the street from the town's fire department, which serves pub fare from Irish nachos to soft pretzels and pizzas. In this part of Maine, you can usually depend on fried fish and lobster rolls on the menu at most restaurants. Pick up all sorts of vacation necessities at the Reny's in Topsham's shopping plaza, a Maine-only department store right next to the movie theater, or drive across the bridge for boutique shopping in Brunswick.

If you're visiting Mid-Coast Maine in early August, you'll also want to visit the Topsham Fair. There's live music, a Ferris wheel, a fudge competition, a demolition derby, and livestock on display. Admission is $20 at the time of writing with discounted rates for seniors. You could also spend the day exploring one of the many hiking trails near Topsham. In the Cathance Nature Preserve, there are more than 3 miles of rugged walking trails. Since bikes, cars, and dogs aren't allowed on the premises, it's the ideal destination for birdwatching. In fact, there are a few locations in Maine considered to be among the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, according to Reddit. Also in Topsham is Bradley Pond Farm Preserve, a 163-acre, serene wooded area where you'll find wooden bridges traversing the wetland. There are no bikes or dogs allowed here, either, and no water access.