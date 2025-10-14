Wedged Between Two Gorgeous Maine Waterways Is A Small New England Town With Cozy Restaurants And Stunning Scenery
Of all the New England states, Maine is arguably the most distinctive, full of mountains, Atlantic Ocean views, hiking trails, moose, and delicious seafood. The state is also home to dozens of quaint, historic towns. Some border the ocean, others are shaded by pine forests, and some — like Topsham — are sandwiched between two rivers.
Founded in the early 18th century, Topsham got its start as an industrial town. Factories manufactured shingles, pottery, nails, and more, and businesses thrived along Main Street. Today, it's still home to fewer than 7,000 people; in other words, Topsham's the type of place where you're bound to run into a familiar face at the local Hannaford or at the fairgrounds in August, when locals compete in pie-eating contests and attend wood-carving demos. The Androscoggin and Cathance Rivers border it all, making for a storybook feel ... and plenty of fishing opportunities. Historic truss and swinging pedestrian bridges connect Topsham to the larger city of Brunswick, just across the Androscoggin River, meaning there's never a shortage of shops and things to do.
Things to do in and around Topsham
Although Brunswick, home of Bowdoin College, is often described as the perfect base to explore Maine's mid-coast, there's also plenty to do just across the Androscoggin River in Topsham. Next to the Frank J. Wood Bridge, you'll find Sea Dog Brewing Company, a regional chain that specializes in ales, sandwiches, burgers, and views of the river. There's also outdoor dining at the 104 Main Public House down the street from the town's fire department, which serves pub fare from Irish nachos to soft pretzels and pizzas. In this part of Maine, you can usually depend on fried fish and lobster rolls on the menu at most restaurants. Pick up all sorts of vacation necessities at the Reny's in Topsham's shopping plaza, a Maine-only department store right next to the movie theater, or drive across the bridge for boutique shopping in Brunswick.
If you're visiting Mid-Coast Maine in early August, you'll also want to visit the Topsham Fair. There's live music, a Ferris wheel, a fudge competition, a demolition derby, and livestock on display. Admission is $20 at the time of writing with discounted rates for seniors. You could also spend the day exploring one of the many hiking trails near Topsham. In the Cathance Nature Preserve, there are more than 3 miles of rugged walking trails. Since bikes, cars, and dogs aren't allowed on the premises, it's the ideal destination for birdwatching. In fact, there are a few locations in Maine considered to be among the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, according to Reddit. Also in Topsham is Bradley Pond Farm Preserve, a 163-acre, serene wooded area where you'll find wooden bridges traversing the wetland. There are no bikes or dogs allowed here, either, and no water access.
Planes, trains, and staying overnight in mid-coast Maine
Amtrak's Downeaster line's last stop is at Brunswick Station, just a 10-minute drive across the river from Topsham. Americans seem to agree that this is the best type of transportation to explore the nation, and it just so happens to be one of the most convenient ways to travel to mid-coast Maine. The train starts in Boston, passes through New Hampshire, stops in Portland, and finishes off in Brunswick. The town isn't the most walkable destination — it takes an hour to walk from the Orion Performing Arts Center in the north of town to the Androscoggin, and an extra hour to traverse Brunswick from head to tail — but you can always rent a car at the Enterprise in town. The closest international airport is in Portland, 35 minutes south by car.
There aren't many overnight stay options in Topsham itself, but you'll find plenty of hotels and quaint bed and breakfasts in nearby Brunswick; just keep in mind that they tend to fill up in May, when parents travel to town to celebrate their Bowdoin College graduates. Popular options include The Federal and OneSixtyFive, where room prices during peak season can cost several hundred dollars per night. Downtown, you'll also find an assortment of galleries, gift stores, and restaurants, all within walking distance of Bowdoin's campus greens, museums, and athletic arena.