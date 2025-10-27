One Of California's Most Affordable Destinations Is Full Of Breathtaking Nature, Farmers Markets, And Artsy Charm

Most people who like to get away from it all appreciate a budget-friendly travel tip or two, and there's no greater travel tip than getting the intel on an under-the-radar destination that's affordable across the board. California's Siskiyou County is one of these places, a ravishingly rugged frontier just south of the Oregon border that might be the best bang for your buck in terms of outdoor adventure holidays on the whole West Coast. Just 40 miles from Ashland, Oregon, 200 miles from Reno, Nevada, about 130 to Redding, and 216 miles from Sacramento, it is an ideal place for a few days exploring by car.

Though at over 6,000 square miles, it is the fifth largest county in California, it's very sparsely populated, with around 44,000 permanent residents. Indeed, vast swathes of Siskiyou County are wilderness — an alluring challenge for any outdoorsperson — featuring some of the most stunning natural beauty and diverse terrain you're likely to find in the state.

Despite their remoteness, on the shores of its many lakes, you will find many great beach house rental options, available in some cases for less than $100 a night — like at Hotel Monte Bianco Inn in Mount Shasta. It's a paradise for hikers, but there are plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy too, as well as a host of quaint and artsy small-town spots. One must-visit for art and history is the revered Living Memorial Sculpture Garden in the town of Weed, which has been attracting visitors since the garden was opened by veterans back in 1988.