One Of California's Most Affordable Destinations Is Full Of Breathtaking Nature, Farmers Markets, And Artsy Charm
Most people who like to get away from it all appreciate a budget-friendly travel tip or two, and there's no greater travel tip than getting the intel on an under-the-radar destination that's affordable across the board. California's Siskiyou County is one of these places, a ravishingly rugged frontier just south of the Oregon border that might be the best bang for your buck in terms of outdoor adventure holidays on the whole West Coast. Just 40 miles from Ashland, Oregon, 200 miles from Reno, Nevada, about 130 to Redding, and 216 miles from Sacramento, it is an ideal place for a few days exploring by car.
Though at over 6,000 square miles, it is the fifth largest county in California, it's very sparsely populated, with around 44,000 permanent residents. Indeed, vast swathes of Siskiyou County are wilderness — an alluring challenge for any outdoorsperson — featuring some of the most stunning natural beauty and diverse terrain you're likely to find in the state.
Despite their remoteness, on the shores of its many lakes, you will find many great beach house rental options, available in some cases for less than $100 a night — like at Hotel Monte Bianco Inn in Mount Shasta. It's a paradise for hikers, but there are plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy too, as well as a host of quaint and artsy small-town spots. One must-visit for art and history is the revered Living Memorial Sculpture Garden in the town of Weed, which has been attracting visitors since the garden was opened by veterans back in 1988.
The natural beauty of Siskiyou County
The crowning glory of Siskiyou County's outdoor attractions is undoubtedly Mount Shasta, a huge 14,179-foot volcano that has been a draw for travelers and outdoor adventurers for generations, surrounded by vast wilderness and offering immaculate backcountry camping. Typically snow-capped, it rewards hikers with plenty of nearby routes at its base, while dedicated climbers can also plan an attempt to the summit with treks generally lasting between one and three days.
A less strenuous route begins at the Panther Meadows Trailhead, which is particularly attractive in spring. There is also the famous Lake Siskiyou, a tranquil and idyllic spot, with water warm enough most of the year for swimming and water sports. It boasts several beaches, with kayak, small boat, and equipment rentals found nearby, as well as a campsite. Surrounded by atmospheric pine forests, the area is also great for hiking and biking.
There are also lots of wondrous hidden sights to uncover in Siskiyou County if you have the time to explore. The Lava Beds National Monument, which is made up of some 800 volcanic caves, is well worth seeing, as is the abundance of waterfalls in the area. The three that make up McCloud Falls south of Mount Shasta are especially picturesque, as are the 40-foot Faery Falls, accessible via a 1.5-mile round-trip hike. You may have to rely on GPS to get there as you won't see any road signs to guide you to Faery Falls — and you will definitely need a vehicle with 4WD to make the entire drive. Otherwise, you'll have to park and hike to get to the hike itself.
Small town charm and culture in Siskiyou County
But enjoying Siskiyou County isn't all about leaving civilization behind and getting back to nature. There are dozens of fabulous little towns and villages to stop off at or to spend a few days exploring that will easily make you fall in love with this part of the world.
Mt. Shasta City, an outdoorsy town in the foothills, is an idyllic outdoor hub of adventure, acts as an effective basecamp for those looking to ascend the mountain, but it's also a fun place to hang out in its own right, with a popular ski park and great stores for upgrading your hiking gear, such as Sportsmen's Den. It is also the home of Mt. Shasta Farmers Market, a must-visit for foodies looking to try organic fare produced in Siskiyou County, as is Shasta Lake Farmers Market, held each Saturday evening at the Heritage Coffee House, which gathers together the best local producers to share their products.
Meanwhile, as well as being blessed with its own host of waterfalls and other natural wonders, the city of Dunsmuir is home to the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens – a necessary stop for anyone interested in horticulture — and the Siskiyou Art Museum, showcasing the work of local and regional artists and providing the beating heart of the county's artistic community. Local accommodation recommendations include the historic McCloud Mercantile Hotel, which was built in 1897 and still offers 19th-century charm, and the Mount Shasta Resort, with stunning lake views — both of which average close to (or just over) $200 a night. For added novelty, stay at the Jubilee Railroad wilderness lodge in Dunsmuir, where you'll be spending the night in an antique caboose.