Maine's Underrated Coastal Fishing Town Is A Seafood Haven With Boat Tours And Nearby Walkable Trails
If you're looking for a coastal destination in the U.S., you can choose between the sunny and tropical locales of Florida and Hawaii, or the more rugged yet equally as beautiful coastlines of the Pacific Northwest and Atlantic Northeast. Maine, in particular, is full of hidden gems for those who love getting out on the water without the typical tourist crowds. One fishing town near the northern coastal region of Maine that's worth a second look is Jonesport.
Jonesport is just up the road from the postcard-worthy scenery of Acadia National Park and just below Maine's "blueberry belt" town of Machias. Although the borders of Jonesport are vast, the city itself is mostly relegated to the southern edge, which is where you can find fishing boats, seafood markets, and sandy beaches.
If you love the idea of exploring pristine wilderness along the Atlantic Ocean with practically no one around, Jonesport might be a great option for your next vacation. Not only can you explore the walkable trails and coastal gems, but you can also rent a boat and see more of the surrounding islands and wildlife.
Fresh seafood abounds in Jonesport, Maine
Although Jonesport is a relatively tiny town today, it used to be the major commercial fishing hub in northern Maine. Since its founding in 1789, it has seen a tremendous boom thanks to sardine fisheries in the area. For much of the 1800s, Jonesport was the center of the action until sardine populations started to decline, marking the end of an era. While the area still has a robust fishing industry, many of the larger operations moved to other ports, which is why Jonesport is but a shadow of its former glory.
Despite its relative decline, seafood is still a huge part of the city's economy. Several seafood wholesalers operate in and around Jonesport, and you can buy all kinds of fish and shellfish — including fresh Maine lobster — at several markets nearby. For example, there's Look Lobster just off Main Street, or Guptill's Wharf north of town. Unfortunately, seafood restaurants are scarce in Jonesport, but the nearby town of Machias is home to an array of highly-rated eateries, including Helen's Restaurant and Riverside Take Out.
While fresh seafood is one major reason to visit Jonesport, the other is to experience the raw beauty of the area. One of the best ways to do this is by taking a boat tour from companies like Coastal Cruises, which will take you down the coastline to see all kinds of wildlife, lighthouses, and other landmarks. If you'd prefer to stay on land, walk along trails by the water at spots like Little Pond Beach or Sandy River Beach. For more walking trails, head to Great Wass Island Preserve on the nearby island of Beals, located just 5 miles away across the bridge. Little Cape Point is a popular hike at the preserve, with whales and seals occasionally visible from the shore. There's also Beals Town Park, featuring scenic paths along the rugged coastline.
Planning a coastal getaway to Jonesport, Maine
Although part of Jonesport's appeal is its distance from big cities, one side effect is that it's also relatively hard to reach. While it's not as hard as other remote areas of Maine, like the pristine and secluded Isle au Haut, it's still over a 90-minute drive from the nearest international airport in Bangor, Maine. Once you arrive, the only hotel in town is the Harbor House Hotel, which sits next to the water. However, there are numerous vacation home rentals in the area, including on nearby islands for a seaside getaway that feels truly remote.
One thing to keep in mind when planning your vacation is the weather. Because Jonesport is so far north, it experiences cold and snowy winters. So, the best time to visit is during the summer. Even the hottest months of the year rarely get over 70 degrees Fahrenheit, so you never have to worry about overheating.
Because seafood is a big part of Jonesport's economy, it's best to visit during peak harvest seasons. Typically, white fish and lobster are harvested during the spring and summer, with crab season starting in September. So, depending on what you're in the mood for, plan your travels accordingly.