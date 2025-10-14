Maine's Underrated Coastal Fishing Town Is A Seafood Haven With Boat Tours And Nearby Walkable Trails

Although Jonesport is a relatively tiny town today, it used to be the major commercial fishing hub in northern Maine. Since its founding in 1789, it has seen a tremendous boom thanks to sardine fisheries in the area. For much of the 1800s, Jonesport was the center of the action until sardine populations started to decline, marking the end of an era. While the area still has a robust fishing industry, many of the larger operations moved to other ports, which is why Jonesport is but a shadow of its former glory.

Despite its relative decline, seafood is still a huge part of the city's economy. Several seafood wholesalers operate in and around Jonesport, and you can buy all kinds of fish and shellfish — including fresh Maine lobster — at several markets nearby. For example, there's Look Lobster just off Main Street, or Guptill's Wharf north of town. Unfortunately, seafood restaurants are scarce in Jonesport, but the nearby town of Machias is home to an array of highly-rated eateries, including Helen's Restaurant and Riverside Take Out.

While fresh seafood is one major reason to visit Jonesport, the other is to experience the raw beauty of the area. One of the best ways to do this is by taking a boat tour from companies like Coastal Cruises, which will take you down the coastline to see all kinds of wildlife, lighthouses, and other landmarks. If you'd prefer to stay on land, walk along trails by the water at spots like Little Pond Beach or Sandy River Beach. For more walking trails, head to Great Wass Island Preserve on the nearby island of Beals, located just 5 miles away across the bridge. Little Cape Point is a popular hike at the preserve, with whales and seals occasionally visible from the shore. There's also Beals Town Park, featuring scenic paths along the rugged coastline.