Nestled Just Outside Anchorage Is A Charming Alaskan Town Known For Its Fishing, Mountain Views, And Kayaking

Beyond Anchorage, a city known for its accessible glacier areas and icy excursions, you'll find a heavenly suburb where outdoor recreation is at the forefront. Eagle River, which is twinned with neighboring Chugiak, may only be 15.5 miles from Anchorage, but it feels light-years away from urban living. This is why most residents from Eagle River have the advantage of working in Anchorage and living in a quiet suburb not too far away, striking the perfect balance.

Like the remote Montague Island off Alaska's southern coast, which is a dream spot for recreation, Eagle River offers plenty of excellent activities. The Chugach Mountains provide the perfect backdrop for this already charming town, and visitors can enjoy a serene escape with lots to see and do. As you might have guessed, Eagle River runs right through town and is where most of the action happens, especially if you are a thrill seeker. The whitewater and fast rapids attract rafters, while the riverside nature trails attract hikers, making this a true recreational landmark of the town. But that's not all, there are serene state parks, nature centers, and more challenging trails to undertake, plus the surrounding area is popular with skiers in the winter.

The town has a few charming B&Bs as well as the scenic Eagle River Campground. If you fancy a little more luxury, the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham is a family-friendly (including pets) hotel with complimentary breakfast in a perfect location for visiting the area. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, located just under 30 minutes southwest of Eagle River by car.