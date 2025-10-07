Understaffing Left This Airport In One Of America's Busiest Airspaces Without Air Traffic Controllers
Normally, flying in or out of Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is a dream, particularly compared with the chaos at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a navigational nightmare and one of the top 10 busiest airports in the country. By contrast, Burbank is among the least crowded airports in the U.S.: Despite sharing airspace with busy L.A., it offers a quieter experience and convenient nonstop routes around the country and to Canada. But for nearly six hours on October 6, 2025, Burbank Airport had no air traffic controllers on site, triggering flight delays and viral panic as travelers and observers wondered how evening operations would proceed. From 4:15 p.m. to about 10 p.m., Burbank Air Traffic Control (ATC) was left unstaffed, and at least 80 flights were reportedly delayed by an average of 2.5 hours; others were simply canceled. Fortunately for fliers, San Diego-based Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) stepped in to manage traffic remotely. However, Business Insider reported that pilots had to coordinate their own taxiing to dodge runway conflicts.
The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown is already affecting travel. Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees are set to miss their first paychecks on October 14, 2025. Although ATC personnel are deemed essential and are not furloughed during a shutdown, their pay is suspended until the government re-opens.
The October 6 staffing shortage appears tied to a rise in sick calls among controllers.The FAA reportedly attempted to bring in on-site support staff, though it remains unclear whether that succeeded. Meanwhile, the airport extended operations beyond its typical 10 p.m. curfew, continuing to route delayed flights in and out of its airspace until about 11 p.m.
The government shutdown is affecting an already strained ATC
Although Burbank drew the most online attention on October 6 after going hours without air traffic controllers, it wasn't the only airport hit by staffing shortages. According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, more than 6,000 flights were delayed nationwide that Monday, with about 42% of those from Chicago-O'Hare International Airport and 23% from Hollywood Burbank (though for some flights, weather did play a role). Other major airports — including Phoenix, Denver, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. — also experienced staffing-related delays that day. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), which represents controllers nationwide, has advised its members to continue working through the shutdown. Still, union president Nick Daniels publicly appealed to the government: "We need to bring this shutdown to a close so that the Federal Aviation Administration and the committed aviation safety professionals can put this distraction behind us, and completely focus on their vital work," he said in a statement.
Air Traffic Control, overseen by the FAA, uses radar and radio to control flights and communicate with pilots — navigating, redirecting, and monitoring weather conditions. Controllers are the unsung heroes of the skies: Without them, flights would be grounded — or worse. In 2025, the system faced enormous strain. Longstanding staffing shortages and heavy workloads have led to increased safety risks and accidents. Additionally, tensions have grown between air traffic controllers and pilots, prompting renewed debates over privatizing parts of the system. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called for FAA reform and prioritized new hiring — efforts now stalled under the shutdown.
Although Burbank Airport has resumed normal tower operations, a White House memo suggesting that back pay isn't guaranteed for furloughed workers has sparked online buzz. Travelers, take patience: Until the government reopens, flight delays are likely to increase.