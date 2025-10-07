Understaffing Left This Airport In One Of America's Busiest Airspaces Without Air Traffic Controllers

Normally, flying in or out of Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is a dream, particularly compared with the chaos at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a navigational nightmare and one of the top 10 busiest airports in the country. By contrast, Burbank is among the least crowded airports in the U.S.: Despite sharing airspace with busy L.A., it offers a quieter experience and convenient nonstop routes around the country and to Canada. But for nearly six hours on October 6, 2025, Burbank Airport had no air traffic controllers on site, triggering flight delays and viral panic as travelers and observers wondered how evening operations would proceed. From 4:15 p.m. to about 10 p.m., Burbank Air Traffic Control (ATC) was left unstaffed, and at least 80 flights were reportedly delayed by an average of 2.5 hours; others were simply canceled. Fortunately for fliers, San Diego-based Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) stepped in to manage traffic remotely. However, Business Insider reported that pilots had to coordinate their own taxiing to dodge runway conflicts.

The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown is already affecting travel. Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees are set to miss their first paychecks on October 14, 2025. Although ATC personnel are deemed essential and are not furloughed during a shutdown, their pay is suspended until the government re-opens.

The October 6 staffing shortage appears tied to a rise in sick calls among controllers.The FAA reportedly attempted to bring in on-site support staff, though it remains unclear whether that succeeded. Meanwhile, the airport extended operations beyond its typical 10 p.m. curfew, continuing to route delayed flights in and out of its airspace until about 11 p.m.