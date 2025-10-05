California's LAX Airport Is A Nightmare To Navigate, But Here Are 11 Tips On How To Manage

It's no secret that the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times, and that couldn't be more clear than at California's biggest airport. Even if you don't live in LA, the Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, is one of those places with a reputation that precedes it. Since first opening in 1928, LAX has undergone a number of major renovations and expansions, and nowadays, LAX averages about 1,500 flight operations per day, with over 76 million travelers flying in or out of the airport in 2024 — far surpassing the expectations of its original planners. For that reason, flying in and out of LAX is nothing short of a mess. From the unbearable traffic surrounding the oddly horseshoe-shaped airport, to its sheer size that makes it overwhelming for many travelers, LAX can be a nightmare. But the good news is — it doesn't have to be.

As someone who's called Los Angeles County home for the past several years, I've (unfortunately) had to become accustomed to navigating this massive airport. And over time, I've figured out the best ways to mitigate some extra stress around an LAX flight. If it's any consolation — traveling through LAX is manageable, it just takes a bit of research and mental preparation. We can't promise that your trip will be entirely anxiety-free, but with these 11 tips, navigating one of the world's busiest airports will be far more bearable.