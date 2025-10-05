California's LAX Airport Is A Nightmare To Navigate, But Here Are 11 Tips On How To Manage
It's no secret that the airport experience has gotten worse in recent times, and that couldn't be more clear than at California's biggest airport. Even if you don't live in LA, the Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, is one of those places with a reputation that precedes it. Since first opening in 1928, LAX has undergone a number of major renovations and expansions, and nowadays, LAX averages about 1,500 flight operations per day, with over 76 million travelers flying in or out of the airport in 2024 — far surpassing the expectations of its original planners. For that reason, flying in and out of LAX is nothing short of a mess. From the unbearable traffic surrounding the oddly horseshoe-shaped airport, to its sheer size that makes it overwhelming for many travelers, LAX can be a nightmare. But the good news is — it doesn't have to be.
As someone who's called Los Angeles County home for the past several years, I've (unfortunately) had to become accustomed to navigating this massive airport. And over time, I've figured out the best ways to mitigate some extra stress around an LAX flight. If it's any consolation — traveling through LAX is manageable, it just takes a bit of research and mental preparation. We can't promise that your trip will be entirely anxiety-free, but with these 11 tips, navigating one of the world's busiest airports will be far more bearable.
Understand LAX's layout
At 3,500-acres, nine terminals, and 161 gates, it's no surprise that navigating LAX stresses out so many travelers. For some strange reason, it's U-shaped, with Terminal B, or Tom Bradley International Airport, located at the opposite end of LAX's entrance. Upon entering the airport, you are essentially left with no choice but to get trapped within a muddled mess of cars until you can make your escape. Just to make things extra complicated, some airlines, like Delta and American, even operate out of multiple terminals, so be sure to check your exact flight info before getting to the airport. Luckily, LAX has a handy-dandy online terminal map that also includes key info like up-to-date airline locations and parking areas. Tools like Google Maps, Apple Maps, and even some individual airline apps can also be helpful with both navigating around and inside this massive Los Angeles airport.
Luckily, once you've made it inside, finding your way within the airport is generally straightforward. Once you get past security, all terminals are connected (which wasn't always the case), so all you have to do is follow the signs. Just note the distance — from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8, for example, it's around 2 miles. The good news is, if you have a flight connection at LAX, there are free shuttles that connect the terminals, so no need to worry about dramatically running through the airport to get to the other end in time for your flight.
Use the FlyAway Bus or public transportation
Don't overlook the Metro, which is by far the cheapest way to get around Los Angeles. Yes, Los Angeles' public transportation system has ways to go before it's on par with other cities. But one instance where it's actually effective — and one of the best budget-friendly tips for your trip to Los Angeles — is going to and from LAX. Since opening in June 2025, LAX is now connected to Metro's C and K metro lines, which run to Downey and Redondo Beach, respectively.
The station also includes 14 different bus lines, meaning navigating between LAX and places like Santa Monica and Culver City is easier than ever. All you'll need is a TAP card — a regular bus or rail ride is just $1.75, and includes two hours of free transfers. The one catch is that you do need to take a shuttle to get from the Metro station to the airport — but that's expected to improve in 2026, with the launch of LAX's long-awaited "Automated People Mover." Another relatively cost-effective option is to hop on the LAX FlyAway Bus, which regularly operates between the airport and Van Nuys as well as LA Union Station. One-way fare costs $12.75 at the time of this writing.
Park your car in a nearby garage and take a free shuttle
Anyone who lives within driving distance of LAX, this one's for you — this has been a game-changer for many Los Angelenos. Rather than Ubering to and from the airport for an exorbitant price (and some extra irritation to bookend your trip), consider driving yourself and renting a parking spot conveniently located near the airport while you're away. While you can definitely pre-book parking through LAX, and it very well may still be more cost-effective than Ubering since daily rates range from $6 a day to $75 at the time of writing. What's even better is looking at parking options outside of the airport.
Through the Way app, you can browse parking lots and garages all around LAX's vicinity, many of which offer pretty reasonable pricing. If for any reason you end up extending your trip or your flight home is delayed, you can easily prolong your reservation right on the app. Be sure to pick a parking lot that offers a free 24/7 shuttle service to and from the airport. You can browse by distance from the airport, as well as security features like a 24-hour lot attendant and surveillance cameras, and read reviews before you make your choice.
If driving, consider traffic
It's no secret that LA traffic is notoriously bad. So while we hate to be the bearer of bad news, traffic around the actual airport can be even worse. From Long Beach, it typically only takes about 20 to 30 minutes to get to the entrance of LAX, but with heavy traffic, it can easily an extra half an hour to then reach the actual terminal. Depending on the conditions, you could easily spend multiple hours sitting in traffic, especially around the holidays.
To paint a complete picture of the congestion and chaos surrounding LAX, imagine every driver is seemingly lost and forgetting every rule of the road, with nowhere to properly drop off or pick up travelers. Plus, LAX employees are blowing whistles and angrily herding confused drivers away from their coveted parking spots. With that said, it's all manageable, but just leave yourself a buffer. In addition to mentally preparing for some extra traffic, you'll be able to alleviate the stress and take the mayhem in stride. Keep in mind that Los Angeles traffic is particularly bad during rush hour, which is typically 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you must Uber, avoid the LAX-it lot and walk to a nearby hotel
Like at many airports, Ubering or using another ride share app from LAX often comes with a surcharge. Many Los Angelenos have likely paid more than $60 for a 25-minute drive home on multiple occasions. Not to mention, it's just about the last thing you want to deal with after a long trip, since LAX introduced its "LAX-it lot" in 2019 as an attempted solution to its traffic problem. Nowadays, if you plan to use a ride share app, you must take a shuttle to the lot, where you can then order your ride. Keep in mind that this system is expected to shift in 2026, when LAX introduces a new "Automated People Mover" transportation system ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
However, there is one easy alternative to save yourself some money (and irritation). Instead of lugging yourself and your luggage to the LAX-it lot, just walk to one of the nearby hotels circling the airport, and call your Uber from there. You'll even see a number of free hotel shuttles operating at the airport that have been known to not turn away non-hotel guests (or just not confirm whether you have a reservation or not). But just note that this technically isn't allowed.
Arrive extra early
There are two types of travelers in the world: ones who anxiously get ready to go hours ahead of their flight, and those that stroll into the airport at the last possible minute, without a care in the world. As much as it would be nice to be a carefree type of traveler, LAX is truly one place where it pays to be the first type. With countless possible variables to consider — including the aforementioned traffic, extra construction around the airport, tracking down your terminal (which occasionally requires you walking outside), long lines, or some other delay — LAX is one place where you don't want to get too lax with your timing (pun intended).
Most airports advise arriving two hours before domestic flights, and three hours before international, and if you're dealing with LAX, you'll want to abide by that recommendation. Although the thought of having to wait around for a long time before you can board your flight isn't exactly thrilling, you'll never regret giving yourself extra time before your flight. If you do find yourself with some extra time before your flight, LAX is home to a whole host of retail options, dining, and even a number of art exhibitions, to entertain you.
Pack and dress intentionally
There are plenty of odd reasons TSA may require additional screening. In a packed airport like LAX, you don't want to risk wasting any extra time or holding up the line for others. So, keep this all in mind when you prepare for your travels. When you get dressed for your flight, keep the security process in mind, meaning you should opt for shoes that you can easily slip on and off (although here's hoping LAX officially phases out this annoying airport security check soon), no belts or excessive jewelry, and minimal layers.
This applies to packing too. Familiarize yourself with what needs to be kept in a checked bag, or shouldn't be taken on a plane at all, so you don't hold yourself or others up. Also keep in mind anything that will need to be separated into bins like liquids and large electronics, and make sure they're easily accessible, so you're not digging through your bag when the time comes. Any documents or identification you'll need to show throughout the airport process should also be handy, so you can quickly locate them when needed. Although TSA's rules can seem daunting, establishing this pre-flight routine will only get easier on future flights.
Consider food options
Ah, LAX, where you can start or end your trip with paying $30 for a sad sandwich and a bottle of water. It may come as a surprisde that LAX has nearly 100 different dining options, even if it always seems like, within each terminal, you're stuck with just a handful of underwhelming, and extremely overpriced, food choices. In fact, a study from travel expert Andrea Platania from Transfeero found that prices are apparently an average of 47.45% higher at LAX than what you'd pay for the same exact meal outside of the airport — the highest out of all airports included in this data set.
If possible, eat before you head off to the airport, or even bring food with you. Solid foods can go through security, but make sure you are aware of any guidelines or restrictions. You can also spare yourself from overpaying for water by bringing your own water bottle and filling it up at one of the many refill stations around the airport. Just make sure it's empty before going through security. If you have a layover, a flight delay, or other extenuating circumstances, eating at the airport can be unavoidable. In this case, research will come in handy to manage any potential disappointment. You can actually peruse the options within each terminal on LAX's shopping and dining site, so at the very least, you can make an informed choice.
Download your airline's app
When you're dealing with such a massively-sized airport, you want to be able to get updates on-the-go. The easiest way to do that is to download your airline app. As soon as there are any changes to your flight or gate, as well as alerts like boarding times, you'll immediately be notified, without any need to hunt down one of the giant monitors throughout your terminal. The app is also infinitely useful for checking into your flight as soon as you can. This can be especially crucial if your flight is overbooked, as your seat could be given away if you check in too late.
The benefits of using your airline's app don't end there. It also makes it extra easy to deal with any extras like paying for luggage, picking your seat, adding upgrades, or even rearranging your travel plans. "If something goes awry, having the app can give you a big head start on rebooking," said one Redditor in r/UnitedAirlines. Some airline apps even have features like bag tracking, and in-flight entertainment. And if you're sticking to just a carry-on, you'll be in even better shape. In this case, if you've checked in on the app (or online), you can skip the whole check-in and drop-off ordeal at the airport, and just head straight to security.
Consider lounge access
The secret to a relaxing travel experience may just be lounge access. With 20 different lounges across Los Angeles International Airport, offering coveted perks like showers, gourmet food, drinks, and concierge services, this may be worth it for you if you have the room in your budget or qualify for lounge access through other means. While simply paying for a day pass is one option, there are various ways to score free access to airport lounges, like utilizing perks from certain premium credit cards, purchasing a first or business class ticket, earning loyalty status with the airline, or using points or miles.
If you have Priority Pass, a membership program that offers lounge access, you can even enjoy a massage or aromatherapy at one of two spas. What's available also depends on the terminal, and specific requirements and access methods will depend on each airline, so be sure to check that ahead of time. And keep in mind that not all lounges are created equal — food and drink offerings can vary, as well as available space and overall comfort. But at the very least, it's worth considering and looking into. The United Polaris Lounge is considered one of the best, with a la carte dining as well as a buffet, a fully-stocked bar, quiet suites, showers, and other amenities. The Star Alliance is another favorite, with an outdoor terrace, a buffet, bar, showers, and a separate first class lounge with a la carte dining.
Consider other airports
If you've read all these tips, and the thought of flying into Los Angeles International Airport still makes your blood pressure rise, don't worry. If all else fails, you may not even need to fly into LAX. There are actually a number of other airports in the area that often get overlooked by travelers, despite offering much smoother experiences.
You could opt for "America's coolest airport," Long Beach Airport, which I can confirm is clean, calm, and dare I even say "relaxing." Hollywood Burbank Airport is a popular alternative, too. As one Redditor in r/AskLosAngeles put it, "When you see how easy it is to get in and out of Burbank, you'll never want to see LAX ever again." You could also consider Ontario International Airport. And for anyone venturing south into Orange County, you also have John Wayne Airport, which is generally less chaotic, in my experience. Ultimately, the best option for you may depend on where you're vacationing in Los Angeles or where you live. Just keep in mind that as the largest airport, LAX typically offers the most affordable rates, and more direct flight options.