Wisconsin's Trail Near Milwaukee Winds For A Thousand Scenic Miles Through The Footsteps Of Woolly Mammoths

One of the most rewarding long-distance hikes in the U.S. probably isn't on your radar, but it really should be. Covering 1,200 miles across 30 counties and 60 towns in Wisconsin, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail takes hikers through some of the best-preserved glacial remnants in the world that date back 12,000 years. This unique trail follows the path of the last continental glacier to cover Wisconsin (and North America as a whole, for that matter), showcasing prairies, old-growth forests, and lakes where woolly mammoths, giant beavers, and sabertooth tigers once roamed.

Lifelong hiker Barney Scout Mann paints a vivid picture of the long-haul route via Backpacker, describing it as "an Alice in Wonderland-esque adventure along wooded paths, across bridges and country roads, and through towns with some of the friendliest trail angels and locals you're ever likely to meet." With a description so enticing, it's easy to see why every year, 2.3 million visitors backpack, snowshoe, cross-country ski, and generally just enjoy the outdoors on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The trail starts at Interstate State Park in St. Croix Falls and ends in Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, a waterfront Wisconsin city offering a mecca of Midwest beauty and adventure in Door County. It's maintained in large part by volunteers in cooperation with the National Park Service (NPS) and other groups. The Ice Age Trail Alliance makes it easy for anyone to help out with the maintenance of the trail, with volunteers accepted on projects that range from habitat restoration to guided hikes.