California's Underrated State Park Is A Wild Gem On The Coast With Dunes, Beaches, And Untamed Forest
The unforgettable drive through California's ancient Redwoods is a breathtaking adventure and a Pacific Coast journey that transcends California folklore. This is where the ocean is simultaneously serene and raw, and the migratory paths of birds and fowl have continued for thousands of years. Just shy of the Oregon border in the northwestern tip of California, Tolowa Dunes State Park is a secluded refuge of untamed beaches and forested trails, awaiting those in search of California's off-the-beaten-path gems.
Tolowa Dunes State Park spans 4,000 glorious acres of diverse ecosystems. Traverse dunes, wetlands, freshwater ponds, verdant forests, and 11 miles of unobstructed beach. As an important stop on the Pacific Flyway, birders will rejoice in a display of hundreds of waterfowl, raptors, and shorebirds before they migrate to their next stop. Visitors can explore over 27 miles of trails and shoreline in almost total seclusion, barring the occasional fellow loner walking with their dog on the beach. An enthusiastic Tripadvisor reviewer sums it up perfectly, saying, "This park has variety: forests, wetlands, ponds, sloughs, sand dunes and meadows ablaze in wildflowers, and you rarely share a trail with others."
Planning your trip to Tolowa Dunes State Park
Tolowa Dunes State Park is just two miles from Crescent City off Highway 101 — one of the largest cities on California's Redwood Coast. From Northcrest Drive, you can access the park from Old Mill Road and Lake Earl Drive. Spring and summer are ideal, with an abundance of wildflowers dotting the landscape and temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter finds nighttime temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, with more rainfall from November to May. The park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset.
Lake Earl is a logical starting point, where nature enthusiasts can dive into birdwatching, spot coyote and deer, or a sojourn on one of many hiking trails. Some of the top routes in Tolowa include the Sweet Potato Creek Trail, the East Pond Trail to River Trail Loop, and the Tolowa Loop Trail. Most of these are designated easy to moderate, though it's wise to familiarize yourself with warning signs that your hike may not be suitable for beginners. Along the coast, be on the lookout for gray whales and sea mammals languishing on the shore. Fishing buffs will want to head to the Smith River, known for its salmon and steelhead, or Lake Earl and Dead Lake.
The park is equipped with two primitive campgrounds — a ride-in horse camp and six walk-in sites. If primitive is not in your lexicon, there are traditional accommodations available in Crescent City. There are several must-sees in Crescent City, including the Battery Point Lighthouse and the St.George Reef Lighthouse. Take a stroll along the waterfront and sip a beer at one of the local breweries or enjoy a seafood dinner while observing sea life from your table.