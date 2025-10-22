California's Underrated State Park Is A Wild Gem On The Coast With Dunes, Beaches, And Untamed Forest

Tolowa Dunes State Park is just two miles from Crescent City off Highway 101 — one of the largest cities on California's Redwood Coast. From Northcrest Drive, you can access the park from Old Mill Road and Lake Earl Drive. Spring and summer are ideal, with an abundance of wildflowers dotting the landscape and temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Winter finds nighttime temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, with more rainfall from November to May. The park is open year-round from sunrise to sunset.

Lake Earl is a logical starting point, where nature enthusiasts can dive into birdwatching, spot coyote and deer, or a sojourn on one of many hiking trails. Some of the top routes in Tolowa include the Sweet Potato Creek Trail, the East Pond Trail to River Trail Loop, and the Tolowa Loop Trail. Most of these are designated easy to moderate, though it's wise to familiarize yourself with warning signs that your hike may not be suitable for beginners. Along the coast, be on the lookout for gray whales and sea mammals languishing on the shore. Fishing buffs will want to head to the Smith River, known for its salmon and steelhead, or Lake Earl and Dead Lake.

The park is equipped with two primitive campgrounds — a ride-in horse camp and six walk-in sites. If primitive is not in your lexicon, there are traditional accommodations available in Crescent City. There are several must-sees in Crescent City, including the Battery Point Lighthouse and the St.George Reef Lighthouse. Take a stroll along the waterfront and sip a beer at one of the local breweries or enjoy a seafood dinner while observing sea life from your table.