Escape To Connecticut And Find America's Best Apple Orchard Before Fall Ends
'Tis the season for pumpkin carving, fall foliage hikes, and apple picking. Behind China and Turkey, the U.S. is one of the world's largest apple producers, and all 50 states grow the fruit, though most of the country's commercial production is centered in Michigan, New York, and Washington, home to Wenatchee, the "apple capital of the world." But some of the most visitor-friendly orchards are located elsewhere, like Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut, chosen the number one apple orchard in the country at the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Lyman Orchards topped the list — narrowed down by a panel of experts, then voted on by readers — for its size, history, agricultural diversity, and recreational activities. The farm is just a 30-minute drive south of Hartford (and a slightly longer ride to Hartford's Bradley International Airport), making it an easy escape to arrange before fall ends. In fact, sooner is better: Apple-picking at the orchard is open through November, but according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Connecticut's peak autumn colors are on display now.
Pick your own apples at Lyman Orchards
The 100-acre property, featuring 30,000 apple trees, is one of the largest orchards in Connecticut. It's been run by the same family for 10 generations, or over 275 years, since the first owners, John and Hope Lyman, bought the original 37 acres back in 1741. Orchard operations have developed (and changed course) many times in the years since. Today, Lyman Orchards grows almost one hundred kinds of fruits (including strawberries, raspberries, peaches, blueberries, pears, and more) and comprises a farm market, a pick-your-own apples area with 30 varieties, a sunflower maze, a corn maze, a creamery, a restaurant, and a 45-hole golf course with a dedicated club and golf center.
In the fall, the pick-your-own apple orchard (open daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting) is a key highlight. The season runs for twelve weeks, from mid-August to mid-November. Eco-certified apple varieties available include Ginger Gold, Early Mac, Ruby Red, Sunrise, Gala, Honey Crisp, Fuji, Granny Smith, and Pink Lady, to name a few. Prices start at $16 for a half-peck bag through $47 for a half-bushel bag. The owners recommend calling the "Pick Your Own Hotline" (860-349-6015) before heading over to learn about the latest conditions and ripest varieties.
Plan a trip to the best apple orchard in the country
After completing your apple haul, wander through the 4-acre corn maze ($12, or $7 for kids). Open through November 2, the maze takes about 30 to 40 minutes to explore. Then stop by the Apple Barrel Farm Market to pick up homemade treats like fruit jam, bumbleberry pie, and apple cider donuts (made on site at the Farm Kitchen Bakery) and shop for locally produced eggs and cheeses. The shop is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head over to the 1741 Pub & Grill for brunch, lunch, or dinner; all menus incorporate fresh produce from the farm, and the bar menu includes housemade cider as well as locally crafted beers.
Many visitors day-trip from the Hartford area, but if you're looking to stay near Lyman Orchards, your best bet is in nearby Wallingford, CT (about 10 minutes away by car). Hotels in town include the casual but modern Hilton Garden Inn Wallingford/Meriden (rooms from $182 per night) and the freshly renovated Courtyard by Marriott New Haven Wallingford (from $148 per night), offering an outdoor patio with a fire table. If you're continuing your explorations of the region, check out Massachusetts' Nashoba Valley Winery and the other best places for apple picking on the East Coast, according to reviews.