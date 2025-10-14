Escape To Connecticut And Find America's Best Apple Orchard Before Fall Ends

'Tis the season for pumpkin carving, fall foliage hikes, and apple picking. Behind China and Turkey, the U.S. is one of the world's largest apple producers, and all 50 states grow the fruit, though most of the country's commercial production is centered in Michigan, New York, and Washington, home to Wenatchee, the "apple capital of the world." But some of the most visitor-friendly orchards are located elsewhere, like Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Connecticut, chosen the number one apple orchard in the country at the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Lyman Orchards topped the list — narrowed down by a panel of experts, then voted on by readers — for its size, history, agricultural diversity, and recreational activities. The farm is just a 30-minute drive south of Hartford (and a slightly longer ride to Hartford's Bradley International Airport), making it an easy escape to arrange before fall ends. In fact, sooner is better: Apple-picking at the orchard is open through November, but according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Connecticut's peak autumn colors are on display now.