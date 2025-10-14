South Carolina's 'High Point Of The Lowcountry' Is A Charming Historic Town With An Off-The-Grid Feel
South Carolina's Lowcountry has a soulful coastline stretching from Charleston all the way down to Savannah, Georgia. Extending as far inland as the Allendale, Bamberg, Orangeburg, and Calhoun counties, the region is beloved for its beautiful natural landscapes, most notably the sugar-white shores and sweeping wetlands that hug its coast. Down on the southern tip of the Palmetto State lies Jasper County. Its county seat, Ridgeland, serves as the gateway to the Lowcountry, embodying much of the soul and allure of the historic area.
Like many small towns, Ridgeland was born as a railroad depot back in the mid-1800s. The charming rural community supposedly got its name from its position on a towering ridge and has long billed itself as "The High Point of the Lowcountry." Despite its off-the-grid feel, Ridgeland is still only a short drive away from many of South Carolina's most popular tourist hotspots, including Hilton Head Island, where you'll find Coligny Beach, one of America's best family-friendly beaches.
Situated right along Interstate 95, Ridgeland is only about 30 minutes away from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. There's also a wide selection of well-known hotel chains in town, like the Quality Inn and Suites, Baymont by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham, and OYO Hotel, all of which are top-rated on Tripadvisor.
Soak up the history of Ridgeland
There's perhaps no better place to get the lowdown on South Carolina's Lowcountry than Ridgeland. Catch glimpses of the past at the various historical landmarks sprinkled in and around town. At the top of the list is the old Jasper County Courthouse. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the stately structure was built in the early 1900s, not long after the town's incorporation in 1894. You can also step back in time at the Old House Plantation, another registered historic landmark. With roots back to the 1700s, the grounds offer quite a riveting snapshot of the Lowcountry's Antebellum past.
Take a tour of the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage, where the region's long-standing culture comes alive. The local history museum is found in an old Sinclair Service Station, featuring a variety of permanent and rotating educational exhibits. The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Best of all, there is currently no charge for admission, putting the facility up there with some of the best free museums in America for a family trip (though you may have to pull out your wallet if you want to attend any special events or workshops). One museum-goer shares on Tripadvisor, "The programs offered are varied so there is something for every age. There are many free exhibits, demonstrations and speeches as well as classes in exercise, art, culinary, crafts, etc. for a very reasonable fee."
Enjoy a rural Ridgeland getaway
One of the best ways to soak up the wondrous beauty of Ridgeland is to spend a few nights out in the South Carolina wilds. If you don't mind forgoing the comfy hotel abodes, grab the best camping items for a quick and easy camping retreat, and snag a spot at a local campsite. Be one with nature at the Heirloom Hamlet, a top pick on Hipcamp. The off-the-beaten-path homestead, which spans 5 acres, boasts a number of RV and van camping sites, with or without water and electrical hookups, and unique cabins with eco-conscious designs.
You can also pop a tent or park your RV at Buckeye Farms Campground or Whippoorwill Farms, both of which are located on the outskirts of town. Enjoy a family-friendly getaway at the former, or see a 40-acre regenerative working farm in action at the latter. "It's hard to put into words how incredible it was to spend the night primitive camping on the farm," one camper writes in a Google review about their stay at Whippoorwill. "This is a place where campers and nature lovers can feel right at home."
More outdoor adventures can be had at the Blue Heron Nature Center. The 10-acre park features hiking trails and a winding boardwalk, where you can do a bit of wildlife watching. Meander through the butterfly garden or tuck into a packed lunch in the on-site picnic area. If you don't mind a short drive, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge is about a 25-minute drive away; the sprawling sanctuary covers more than 30,000 acres, offering up plenty of miles of trails to roam.