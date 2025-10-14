South Carolina's 'High Point Of The Lowcountry' Is A Charming Historic Town With An Off-The-Grid Feel

South Carolina's Lowcountry has a soulful coastline stretching from Charleston all the way down to Savannah, Georgia. Extending as far inland as the Allendale, Bamberg, Orangeburg, and Calhoun counties, the region is beloved for its beautiful natural landscapes, most notably the sugar-white shores and sweeping wetlands that hug its coast. Down on the southern tip of the Palmetto State lies Jasper County. Its county seat, Ridgeland, serves as the gateway to the Lowcountry, embodying much of the soul and allure of the historic area.

Like many small towns, Ridgeland was born as a railroad depot back in the mid-1800s. The charming rural community supposedly got its name from its position on a towering ridge and has long billed itself as "The High Point of the Lowcountry." Despite its off-the-grid feel, Ridgeland is still only a short drive away from many of South Carolina's most popular tourist hotspots, including Hilton Head Island, where you'll find Coligny Beach, one of America's best family-friendly beaches.

Situated right along Interstate 95, Ridgeland is only about 30 minutes away from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. There's also a wide selection of well-known hotel chains in town, like the Quality Inn and Suites, Baymont by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham, and OYO Hotel, all of which are top-rated on Tripadvisor.