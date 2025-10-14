California's Underrated Lake With Mountain Views And Few Crowds Is An Idyllic Getaway From Los Angeles
California has more national parks than any other state in America, featuring nine pristine natural areas filled with scenic beaches, rolling mountains, and endless charm. Sequoia National Park is one such destination, home to unreal panoramic views from towering rocks and a lesser-known lake that provides a relatively private and scenic escape that's only a five-hour drive from Los Angeles.
The subalpine Weaver Lake is a remarkable place to visit, surrounded by mountains and pine trees that reflect off its tranquil surface. Accessibility is one of the reasons Weaver Lake is so quiet. You can only reach it on foot, and the 6.8-mile trek is a moderately challenging route with over 1,200 feet in elevation gain, incorporating plenty of steep and rocky sections. The three to four hours it takes to hike from the Fox Meadows Trailhead to Weaver Lake is enough to deter casual or less interested visitors. But those willing to exert themselves for nature's sake are rewarded with glassy water, beautiful subalpine scenery, and sometimes an entire lake to themselves over 8,500 feet above sea level. For some, the rare opportunity to be alone amongst pristine nature is worth sweating it out on a tough trail.
If you do encounter people, they're usually hiking or fishing enthusiasts. The latter enjoy making the pilgrimage to Weaver Lake so they can fish for the sizeable rainbow and brook trout that call it home. The lake is also ideal for swimming, especially during summer when adults, kids, and dogs all cool off near the shoreline. "The hike to the lake is 95% uphill ... but once you're at the lake you forget how tired you are and instead marvel at the beauty of this sky-high lake," one visitor says on Tripadvisor.
What to know before visiting Weaver Lake
Most of the 255-mile drive from Los Angeles is relatively easy, but the final 1.5 miles or so to the Fox Meadows parking area is known for being rocky and rough. This is where you can find the trailhead to the lake, and while you can park before this section, you'll be adding extra miles to an already long hike.
When it comes to hiking, it's best to get going early so you have ample time to enjoy the lake and still walk back before dark. The trail is basically all uphill on the way in, which makes getting back to your car easier and faster. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "We hiked for about three hours going up, my 11-year-old had a pretty hard time but she did it. Coming down was much easier and we did it in about an hour and a half." You'll want to pack food and drink for a picnic once you reach the lake, which has ample space to stretch out. Just make sure your food is stored correctly, as black bears are known to frequent the area.
You can stay the night or longer by pitching a tent at a dedicated camping area near the southeast corner. It's only set up for tents, but it has drinking water and places to light a fire. And how often do you get to wake up right next to a lake? There are other campsites a short drive from the trailhead, such as Big Meadow Campground. This one has space for RVs and caravans, as well as toilets and picnic tables. If you prefer the comforts of a hotel, you could stay in the vibrant and artsy city of Visalia, one of California's gateways to Sequoia National Park.