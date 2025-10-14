California's Underrated Lake With Mountain Views And Few Crowds Is An Idyllic Getaway From Los Angeles

California has more national parks than any other state in America, featuring nine pristine natural areas filled with scenic beaches, rolling mountains, and endless charm. Sequoia National Park is one such destination, home to unreal panoramic views from towering rocks and a lesser-known lake that provides a relatively private and scenic escape that's only a five-hour drive from Los Angeles.

The subalpine Weaver Lake is a remarkable place to visit, surrounded by mountains and pine trees that reflect off its tranquil surface. Accessibility is one of the reasons Weaver Lake is so quiet. You can only reach it on foot, and the 6.8-mile trek is a moderately challenging route with over 1,200 feet in elevation gain, incorporating plenty of steep and rocky sections. The three to four hours it takes to hike from the Fox Meadows Trailhead to Weaver Lake is enough to deter casual or less interested visitors. But those willing to exert themselves for nature's sake are rewarded with glassy water, beautiful subalpine scenery, and sometimes an entire lake to themselves over 8,500 feet above sea level. For some, the rare opportunity to be alone amongst pristine nature is worth sweating it out on a tough trail.

If you do encounter people, they're usually hiking or fishing enthusiasts. The latter enjoy making the pilgrimage to Weaver Lake so they can fish for the sizeable rainbow and brook trout that call it home. The lake is also ideal for swimming, especially during summer when adults, kids, and dogs all cool off near the shoreline. "The hike to the lake is 95% uphill ... but once you're at the lake you forget how tired you are and instead marvel at the beauty of this sky-high lake," one visitor says on Tripadvisor.