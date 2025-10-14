California's Oceanfront Amtrak Line Boasts Stunning Pacific Views And Majestic Coastline Vistas

Amtrak trains have been a staple in American domestic travel for over 50 years, dating to 1971 when the first trains started connecting New York with Philadelphia. Since then, Amtrak has added numerous routes throughout the country, some of which are far more scenic and alluring than others. For instance, there's a culture-packed musical train journey from Chicago to New Orleans that is considered one of Amtrak's hidden gems. That said, the West Coast is now making a name for itself when it comes to the railroad company's most enthralling train journeys. It's here you can find Amtrak's dreamy train ride hugging the California coast up to Seattle. It's also where you can experience the Pacific Surfliner, one of the most breathtaking train routes in the U.S.

Connecting San Diego with Grover Beach, the Pacific Surfliner traverses over 350 miles, plenty of which hug the California coastline. It passes through various travel hotspots along the way, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and numerous San Luis Obispo counties. If you love soaking up Southern California's coastal scenery, this train journey is a must-do. As it trundles along the tracks, you can simply sit back and survey iconic beach scenes through the picture windows. From the comfortable confines of the carriage, you might spot surfers riding the SoCal breaks, waves crashing along the sheer cliffs, and beachgoers lounging in the sunshine.

Speaking of comfort, the Pacific Surfliner has reclining seats with built-in power outlets. You can also stay connected with free Wi-Fi and enjoy a range of snacks and drinks from the onboard cafe. Local produce and fresh food are the highlights of the menu, including salads and sandwiches. When it comes to beverages, you can keep it teetotal with soda, water, and hot drinks, or indulge in cocktails, wine, and a range of domestic and imported beers.