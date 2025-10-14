What Happens When Your Flight Gets Canceled Because Of An Airline Bankruptcy?

Few things are as frustrating as messed up travel plans. Once you look at the departures board and realize your flight has been delayed, it's groans all around. But even delays long enough to warrant venturing out of the airport to sightsee are better than a cancellation. And even then, some kinds of cancellations are better than others. If an airline cancels a single flight in the course of normal operations, customers are guaranteed a refund – a U.S. airline, that is, not an airline like the bankrupt flyEgypt. In the case of bankruptcy, there's not even a guarantee of that.

The chain of events following an airline declaring bankruptcy is immensely complicated. Outcomes depend heavily on inner business workings that customers will never see. Individual flights might get canceled, or they might not. An airline might get liquidated bit by bit, reorganize, gradually shrink its fleet, and eventually cancel less profitable routes. This was the case with Spirit Airlines, who filed back-to-back Chapter 11 bankruptcies in November 2024 and August 2025. Then, it cut nearly 100 aircraft from its fleet and removed 11 cities from its routes. But, you can still book flights with the carrier. Florida-based Silver Airways fared worse because no one acquired it. The airline declared bankruptcy in December 2024 and simply stopped all operations by June 2025.

If your flight doesn't get canceled due to bankruptcy, then count yourself lucky and enjoy your trip. If your flight does get canceled, you have to deal with frustration, lost funds, and last-minute communiqués to parties involved in the travel plans, like Airbnb hosts. As for your refund, it relies on protections afforded by the 1974 Fair Credit Billing Act. But even then, you need to have used a credit card to book your flight.