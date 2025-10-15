Alabama's Newly Restored Barrier Islands Are A Quiet Slice Of Coastline With Pristine Sands And Calm Waters

Just offshore from Orange Beach, Alabama's sugar-sand vacation destination, the Lower Perdido barrier islands boast pristine white sands, calm emerald waters, and Gulf wildlife. However, these undeveloped islands have long faced threats from erosion, human activity, and environmental disturbances. Now, after a multi-million dollar restoration effort, they've been brought back to life.

The Bird, Robinson, and Walker islands are a critical part of Alabama's coastal system. They provide roosting areas for millions of birds, shelter for marine life, and natural protection for inland communities during storms. These islands also serve as a destination for beachgoers. About 8 million tourists visit annually, with more than 500 boats docked along the shorelines at any given time. Over the years, foot traffic, erosion, and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill have degraded the islands' dunes, marshes, and seagrass beds.

With aid from local governments, the Nature Conservancy, the National Marine Fisheries Service, and other partners, a $12.8 million restoration project of the area was completed in September 2025. Using local sediment, crews created and restored 30 acres of marsh, dune, upland, and subtidal habitats across Walker and Robinson Islands. They also planted native grasses and transplanted seagrass beds. The work will preserve the islands as a refuge for wildlife, a buffer against powerful storms, and a peaceful escape for people to experience the islands' natural beauty.