New York's Quaint Little Village With A Charming Downtown Is A Hidden Gem Tucked Next To West Point

One could say that the currents of the famous Hudson River are of a dual nature. Named as "Mahicantuck" by the local Indigenous Algonquin tribes, it translates to "the river that flows two ways", as it is a tidal estuary, influencing the changing direction of its currents depending on the tides of the Atlantic Ocean downriver. It is on its banks, where fresh water mixes with the sea, that the currents of American history were formed, in no small part thanks to the village of Highland Falls, and its neighboring military titan, the United States Military Academy, more famously known as West Point.

Originally given the charming name of Buttermilk Falls due to a rapidly rolling brook nearby, the first European settlers to arrive in the area were the Dutch, settling alongside the Indigenous tribes in the early 18th century. However, its fascinating history began long before it was incorporated as Highland Falls in 1906. Home to the neighboring United States Military Academy, more commonly known by its name as the West Point Academy, this village and its surrounding area played a pivotal role in American history as early as 1778, cementing its place in the pantheon of the American Revolution.

There are many reasons why Highland Falls, also affectionately dubbed as "Hometown, USA," is worth a visit, along with its historical legacy. As it lies on the western bank of the Hudson River, it is surrounded by state parks and is a short 30-minute drive from a hiking paradise with stunning views of New York City. Whether it is a visit to the local West Point Museum or a guided tour to West Point Academy itself, a hike on the Appalachian Trail, or a visit to Bear Mountain just downstream, Highland Falls abounds with activities.