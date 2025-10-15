New York's Quaint Little Village With A Charming Downtown Is A Hidden Gem Tucked Next To West Point
One could say that the currents of the famous Hudson River are of a dual nature. Named as "Mahicantuck" by the local Indigenous Algonquin tribes, it translates to "the river that flows two ways", as it is a tidal estuary, influencing the changing direction of its currents depending on the tides of the Atlantic Ocean downriver. It is on its banks, where fresh water mixes with the sea, that the currents of American history were formed, in no small part thanks to the village of Highland Falls, and its neighboring military titan, the United States Military Academy, more famously known as West Point.
Originally given the charming name of Buttermilk Falls due to a rapidly rolling brook nearby, the first European settlers to arrive in the area were the Dutch, settling alongside the Indigenous tribes in the early 18th century. However, its fascinating history began long before it was incorporated as Highland Falls in 1906. Home to the neighboring United States Military Academy, more commonly known by its name as the West Point Academy, this village and its surrounding area played a pivotal role in American history as early as 1778, cementing its place in the pantheon of the American Revolution.
There are many reasons why Highland Falls, also affectionately dubbed as "Hometown, USA," is worth a visit, along with its historical legacy. As it lies on the western bank of the Hudson River, it is surrounded by state parks and is a short 30-minute drive from a hiking paradise with stunning views of New York City. Whether it is a visit to the local West Point Museum or a guided tour to West Point Academy itself, a hike on the Appalachian Trail, or a visit to Bear Mountain just downstream, Highland Falls abounds with activities.
A village forged by American history
It is impossible to bypass Highland Falls' footnote in history without addressing its inextricable connection to West Point. The quaint village grew in the shadow of the legendary fort that shaped the American nation before becoming the elite academy of many future military leaders. With commanding views over the Hudson River Valley, the location of West Point held a strategically crucial position for the defense of the river's traffic, and at the onset of the American Revolution, none other than George Washington himself made it his military headquarters in 1779.
After nearly losing it to the British because of the fort commander's betrayal in 1780, it remained firmly in the colonists' hands ever since. The young nation understood its need for highly trained officers and engineers, and so on July 4th, 1802, West Point opened its doors as the country's first military service academy. As one of the world's oldest and most prestigious service academies, it has produced notable alumni such as Robert E.Lee, Ulysses S. Grant, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
You can visit America's oldest federal museum, the West Point Museum in downtown Highland Falls, Tuesday through Sunday, immersing yourself in exhibits showcasing weaponry from the American Revolution to World War I machinery. Make sure to check the official website to confirm the latest opening hours. A guided tour to the West Point Academy itself is a must, presenting an ideal opportunity to cover three centuries of military history with knowledgeable guides and many landmarks of the area. The tours range from one hour and 15 minutes to over two hours in length, with tickets starting at $21 for adults. If your inner history buff hasn't had its fill, you can cross the Hudson River to visit the walkable village with waterfront dining and shops, home to one of America's most important iron works during the Civil War.
Village delights and great sights
Lovingly nicknamed "Hometown, USA" for being the first place on American soil hosting rescued American hostages, held in Iran in 1981, the village offers a few more delights besides the historical. After your tours are complete, the brain will require fuel to continue your adventures about town, and the Hacienda Restaurant is a local favorite with an authentically Mexican decor and cuisine. With a popular vote leaning into their margaritas and signature tacos, the nachos deserve a letter of commendation (cue for a military pun) as being "crispy, cheesy, and perfectly layered" as per one review.
Enjoy a leisurely stroll down Main Street, peppered with charming stores and cafes, before heading south to work off the meal. A short 10-minute drive south will take you to Bear Mountain, with excellent hiking trails that connect to the Appalachian Trail network. Have your pick, ranging from the Popolopen Torne Trail to Anthony's Nose across the river with expansive views of the Hudson and many local summits to explore. This beautiful state park is only an hour's drive from New York and boasts a plethora of activities to match the historical depth of Highland Falls with its natural beauty.
Should you wish to spend the night in this small village with a large reputation, The Thayer Hotel is highly recommended, with a rating of 4.5 stars and over 1,400 Google reviews at the time of writing. The rooms start at an average of $222, and its location is conveniently located on the north side of Highland Falls. You can find the historical gem of a village 62 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport by taking the Palisades Interstate Parkway North.