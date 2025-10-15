This Walkable Ohio College Town Offers Boutique Shopping, Brunch Spots, And A Seasonal Farmers Market
To aptly paraphrase a novel that's often found in student curricula, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a college town tends to be a vibrant, charming, and (more often than not) walkable destination. From Plymouth, New Hampshire, nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains, to "America's friendliest college town" of Stillwater, Oklahoma, the U.S. has no shortage of college towns worth visiting. Oberlin, Ohio — home to the unsurprisingly-named Oberlin College, a liberal-arts college and music conservatory — is one such place. Known as a "big-minded small town," Oberlin is not only an academic port of call, but also boasts stellar shopping, tasty eateries, and even a seasonal farmer's market to peruse and buy from.
Founded in the 1830s, Oberlin has a rich history. It was a key site for the abolitionist movement in the 19th century, and was a destination on the underground railroad. Today, at only a 40-minute drive from Cleveland, Oberlin is easy to reach from near or far. Cleveland is home to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Ohio's busiest airport, which is just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland and accessible by rail link as well as by car. So pack your bags and take to the road — or skies — to make your way to this delightful small town with much to offer.
Enjoy the diverse boutique shopping in Oberlin
You'll want to come to Oberlin with some empty space in your suitcase, because you'll be heading back home with a few new purchases in tow. Bibliophiles shouldn't skip a visit to Ben Franklin & MindFair Books. Ben Franklin, first opened in 1935, stocks a range of products, including art and school supplies, games, and more. In 2001 it combined with MindFair Books, which sells new and used tomes.
Everything old is new again in Oberlin. There are a number of vintage, secondhand, or antique shops packed into town. For music on vinyl, cassette, CD, and more, head to Hanson Records. And for housewares and other assorted items, you won't want to miss Main Street Antiques, an antique mall that offers 15 vendors over two floors. Looking for some new threads to keep pace with the hip young students in town? Ratsy's is your spot for an eclectic curation of vintage clothes, gifts, and "oddities".
Hit up brunch and the farmer's market before you leave
Weekend brunch at The Feve is a local must-do. It's a favorite Oberlin bar and restaurant with a menu that changes weekly depending on what's fresh and available in season. Brunch at The Feve is only available on Saturdays and Sundays, but fear not: The regular menu on other days is full of delectable options, including burgers, sandwiches, soups, wings, and salads. If you manage to catch brunch, however, the menu might include anything from peach pecan pancakes to steak and eggs to an Italian breakfast sandwich — not to mention classic brunch beverages like mimosas and Bloody Marys.
If you're planning to cook up a meal yourself, or want some ingredients to take home with you, you'll want to make your way to Oberlin's farmer's market. Note that the market only runs on Saturdays. Fortunately, it does run year-round, taking place indoors in the winter months. Much like Easton, Pennsylvania's fabulous and family-friendly farmer's market, Oberlin's farmer's market is the perfect place to stock up on fresh seasonal produce, local honey, farm-reared beef, as well as treats like flowers or handmade desserts, before you hit the road back home.