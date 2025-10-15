This Walkable Ohio College Town Offers Boutique Shopping, Brunch Spots, And A Seasonal Farmers Market

To aptly paraphrase a novel that's often found in student curricula, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a college town tends to be a vibrant, charming, and (more often than not) walkable destination. From Plymouth, New Hampshire, nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains, to "America's friendliest college town" of Stillwater, Oklahoma, the U.S. has no shortage of college towns worth visiting. Oberlin, Ohio — home to the unsurprisingly-named Oberlin College, a liberal-arts college and music conservatory — is one such place. Known as a "big-minded small town," Oberlin is not only an academic port of call, but also boasts stellar shopping, tasty eateries, and even a seasonal farmer's market to peruse and buy from.

Founded in the 1830s, Oberlin has a rich history. It was a key site for the abolitionist movement in the 19th century, and was a destination on the underground railroad. Today, at only a 40-minute drive from Cleveland, Oberlin is easy to reach from near or far. Cleveland is home to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Ohio's busiest airport, which is just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland and accessible by rail link as well as by car. So pack your bags and take to the road — or skies — to make your way to this delightful small town with much to offer.