Canada's Charming Lake Town Is A Sun-Soaked Escape Filled With Sparkling Water And Mouth-Watering Seafood
A road trip through Alberta is an alluring prospect. Few places offer the kind of variety where you can begin your day hunting for dinosaur skulls among prehistoric canyons in the Canadian Badlands but then, less than two hours later, you can dip your toes in sun-kissed clear waters in a spot as beautiful as Sylvan Lake. A Canadian town geared for tourism, with numerous hotels on the water as well as top-notch restaurants to match, Sylvan Lake offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and creature comforts.
Most travelers exploring Alberta begin their journey flying into Calgary. Calgary International Airport is just under a 90-minute drive away from Sylvan Lake. Calgary is a city that surprises many, especially with its status as Canada's country music capital, making it feel more like Nashville than Montreal. Before venturing to Sylvan Lake to enjoy both the water and the mouth-watering cuisine, particularly its seafood, a night on the town in Calgary is a definite recommendation. After a late night singing along to country songs until the early hours, there is no doubt that the nature at Sylvan Lake would serve as the perfect hangover cure.
Have too much fun playing on and around sun-soaked Sylvan Lake
Those in search of vitamin D will find plenty in Sylvan Lake during the summer months. With some June days offering nearly 17 hours of daylight, this lakeside town is an ideal setting for both outdoor adventure and laid-back relaxation. The summer season avoids extreme heat, maintaining a comfortable warmth with average highs around 72 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect weather whether staying active or simply soaking in the afternoon sun with a waterside cocktail. When winter rolls in, the lake's beauty transforms and so do the activities that can be done on it. If arriving during a cold snap, visitors can enjoy traditional winter pastimes like ice fishing, or might even have the luxury of skating on the frozen surface.
Amongst Sylvan Lake's standout attractions is Aqua Splash, an expansive open-water inflatable park that's definitely a seasonal favorite for the little ones. With bouncy domes, a slippery bridge, and trapeze swings, it offers kids a range of fun inflatables to play with when not whooshing down Aqua Splash's 15-foot slide. The park is supervised by lifeguards, with life jackets provided for parents' peace of mind. For family fun without the need to pack towels, Sylvan Lake also offers bumper cars, go-karts, and an 18-hole mini golf course. Golfers wanting to test more than just their putting skills can go to one of the town's two courses at either Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club or Meadowlands Golf Club.
Eat and rest like royalty
Sylvan Lake's culinary scene is one that certainly impresses. Nestled behind Sylvan Lake Park on the waterfront, restaurant Sun of a Beach, does not just catch the eye with its pun-inspired name, but also with its open rooftop patio and incredible menu. Its fish tacos come highly recommended, though their menu also includes classics such as calamari fritti, a panko-crusted salmon bowl, or a simple fish and chips. Lake Sylvan is also a surprising hotbed of great Korean food. Off the main strip at Lokal Kitchen, Korean comfort dishes such as bulgogi burgers can be found in a more formal setting. If you prefer Korean street food, head down to Mukbang, named, it seems, after the strange internet phenomenon. There guests can pick up classics like corn dogs, cupbop, and a variety of flavors of bubble tea.
After a full day of activities, including perhaps renting a pontoon or motorboat to cruise across the calm lake waters, Sylvan Lake offers a range of comfortable places to unwind. The list of accommodations ranges from well-equipped hotels like the Best Western Plus Chateau Inn, located just steps from the lakefront, to Sylvan Lake RV Park, which features nearly 70 sites for camping vehicles. The RV Park even has an onsite vacation rental home. For those continuing an Alberta road trip, the town of Canmore, a few hours drive away from Sylvan Lake and located near Banff National Park, offers similarly tranquil waters and breathtaking mountain views, making for a perfect next stop.