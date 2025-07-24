This Canadian Town Offers Dinosaur Skulls, Scenic Canyons, And Some Of The World's Most Surreal Landscapes
Some places become so renowned for a particular thing that it gives them a reputation on a global scale, like how Smithfield, Virginia, is known as the "Ham Capital of the World" or how the title of "Carousel Capital Of The World" is held by Binghamton, New York. However, it's hard to beat the designation of "Dinosaur Capital of the World," an honor that goes to the town of Drumheller in Alberta, Canada, situated in the breathtaking Canadian Badlands. And while the skulls of the prehistoric creatures and a rich paleontological history make this town worth visiting on its own, it's also home to scenic canyons and some of the most unusual landscapes on the planet.
Drumheller is located just over an hour away by car from Calgary International Airport. For much of the year, Drumheller is on the chilly side but has fairly moderate summers, making that the best time to visit. There are quite a few places to stay in town for any budget, including Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, Ramada by Wyndham Drumheller Hotel & Suites, Newcastle Country Inn, and McDougall Lane Bed & Breakfast Drumheller. There's also no shortage of stellar eateries to try, such as BertaBurritos, Bernie & The Boys, Vintage Tap House, and Heller Good Sandwiches.
Despite Drumheller's relatively isolated location, it's buzzing with a large number of activities everyone can enjoy. You can catch a live show at the Badlands Amphitheatre or the Kaleidoscope Theatre, get a taste of pioneer life at the Homestead Antique Museum, and view striking works of art from local artists at the Badlands Gallery. And while you're in Alberta, check out Edmonton, a youthful Canadian city with endless entertainment and a gateway to Jasper National Park.
Dinosaurs galore in Drumheller
Drumheller has really embraced dinosaurs as an important part of its identity and, therefore, is the ideal place to let your inner child run wild. Dinosaurs come to life (metaphorically speaking, thankfully) at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology. Visitors of all ages can marvel at these ancient titans through the museum's many galleries that explore the Cretaceous period in Alberta, showcase the fossils of creatures that once roamed the Earth millions of years ago, and even feature live technicians as they gradually reveal dinosaur bones from the rock they've been embedded in for eons. The institute also hosts numerous activities, such as science camps, overnight camp-ins, dig experiences, guided hikes, and more.
But Drumheller's dinosaur obsession doesn't end there. If you love dinosaurs, you have to check out Tyra, the self-proclaimed "World's Largest Dinosaur." While this doesn't pack the same educational punch as the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a visit to this massive structure shaped like a giant Tyrannosaurus rex is still a memorable experience. Guests can even go inside the dino and up the 106 steps to the top for stunning views of the town and the surrounding badlands. And don't forget to stop by the gift shop to pick up a fun souvenir to memorialize this unique experience.
To learn even more about Drumheller's storied past, stop by the Badlands Historical Centre, which not only shines a spotlight on the region's dinosaur history, but also the Indigenous peoples that once populated the area and its time as a pioneer town.
Drumheller's scenic canyons and surreal landscapes
Drumheller may be a happening little town, but it is largely surrounded by majestic natural beauty that remains largely untouched. Horseshoe Canyon features a 2-mile loop trail that includes spectacular views throughout, though novice hikers may find it a bit too challenging. This AllTrails reviewer stated that they "took the loop counter-clockwise starting with steps down. The gravel path quickly ends and you go through most of it on beaten paths...The Western side is a lot more rocky, with incline and through some bush." Cell service is spotty in the area, so plan accordingly.
Another must-see canyon is the similarly named Horsethief Canyon, which got its name from the stolen horses that were hidden there by bandits during pioneer times. While you can't go inside the canyon, you can hike around it and be dazzled by the beautifully rugged landscape.
Drumheller is also encompassed by striking landscapes you won't see anywhere else in the world. Willow Creek Hoodoos is home to rock formations that look like something out of a fairytale. However, because of their fragile nature, visitors are strongly recommended not to interfere with this unique ecosystem, as doing so would not only prevent others from appreciating their magical allure but may also incur hefty fines and even prison time. There's also plenty of eye-catching geography at Midland Provincial Park, which consists of large craggly cliffs covered in verdant plant life. The best way to take in the park's mesmerizing sights is on the Badlands Interpretive Trail, where visitors can also learn more about Drumheller's mining past.
If you like Drumheller, you'll love Canmore, a wildly underrated Canadian town surrounded by jagged peaks and tranquil waters that offers surreal scenery.