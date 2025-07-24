This Canadian Town Offers Dinosaur Skulls, Scenic Canyons, And Some Of The World's Most Surreal Landscapes

Some places become so renowned for a particular thing that it gives them a reputation on a global scale, like how Smithfield, Virginia, is known as the "Ham Capital of the World" or how the title of "Carousel Capital Of The World" is held by Binghamton, New York. However, it's hard to beat the designation of "Dinosaur Capital of the World," an honor that goes to the town of Drumheller in Alberta, Canada, situated in the breathtaking Canadian Badlands. And while the skulls of the prehistoric creatures and a rich paleontological history make this town worth visiting on its own, it's also home to scenic canyons and some of the most unusual landscapes on the planet.

Drumheller is located just over an hour away by car from Calgary International Airport. For much of the year, Drumheller is on the chilly side but has fairly moderate summers, making that the best time to visit. There are quite a few places to stay in town for any budget, including Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, Ramada by Wyndham Drumheller Hotel & Suites, Newcastle Country Inn, and McDougall Lane Bed & Breakfast Drumheller. There's also no shortage of stellar eateries to try, such as BertaBurritos, Bernie & The Boys, Vintage Tap House, and Heller Good Sandwiches.

Despite Drumheller's relatively isolated location, it's buzzing with a large number of activities everyone can enjoy. You can catch a live show at the Badlands Amphitheatre or the Kaleidoscope Theatre, get a taste of pioneer life at the Homestead Antique Museum, and view striking works of art from local artists at the Badlands Gallery. And while you're in Alberta, check out Edmonton, a youthful Canadian city with endless entertainment and a gateway to Jasper National Park.