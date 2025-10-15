Rhode Island's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Perfect Place For Scenic Camping And Boating

Luckily for the discerning few who trod past the oceanic bounty and into state-owned Worden Pond, there are plenty of camping opportunities. One of them is family-owned Worden Pond Family Campground, which has spaces for tents and RVs. Just be aware that those are especially popular during summer and fall, when New England's fiery fall foliage attracts crowds to its getaways on the coast and beyond. If you are planning the perfect fall by the lake, it's recommended you book at least 10 weeks in advance. One thing is sure: Wherever you pitch your tent or park your campervan, you'll have access to acres of lakeside beauty, and scenic, glistening landscapes.

Once you're set up in your vacation home under the stars, it's time to head to the main boat launch on Worden Pond's shore. From this dock, you can launch your boat, or simply enjoy the water activities galore the lake offers. From paddling and kayaking to boating and lake swimming, there's something for every water lover. It's worth checking the forecast for windy spells before embarking on any of those activities. While the lake is relatively shallow, breezes can make waters choppy when you least expect it.

In Worden Pond, you can also enjoy fishing year-round, with fishing spots geomapped across this shallow body of water. Yellow perch, largemouth bass, and chain pickerel are among the dozens of species reported. Before you pack your gear, make sure to check for seaweed updates, as harmful algae blooms (HABs) may impact availability to fish in the lake, or indeed to enjoy any of its water activities.