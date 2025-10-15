Rhode Island's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Perfect Place For Scenic Camping And Boating
Water delights in the Ocean State go far beyond its Atlantic shores, where gems like Newport, with its French vibes, scenic cliffs, and fresh seafood attract visitors from across the States. Places like The Breakers in Newport may be popular thanks to their coastal beauty. However, you may find yourself elbowing the crowds instead of enjoying your hard-earned relaxation. For an unsung and uncrowded getaway, you can head instead to Rhode Island's largest natural lake, ideal for those seeking an adventurous and laid-back vacation in equal parts. Don't be fooled by the name: Worden Pond is a full-sized lake boasting over a thousand acres of freshwater. And while for most it's flown under the radar, the destination is ready to open its arms to those who love scenic camping, boating, and fishing adventures.
If you're flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (and maybe you should, as it was recently named the No.1 airport in the U.S. by Travel and Leisure), your ultimate lake escape in Worden Pond is less than a 40 minute drive away. And while you are within the bounds of America's smallest state, you should absolutely visit its capital city Providence, only about 40 miles away from the lake, and home to buzzing neighborhoods, cultural highlights, and foodie spots.
Where to enjoy scenic camping and boating on Worden Pond
Luckily for the discerning few who trod past the oceanic bounty and into state-owned Worden Pond, there are plenty of camping opportunities. One of them is family-owned Worden Pond Family Campground, which has spaces for tents and RVs. Just be aware that those are especially popular during summer and fall, when New England's fiery fall foliage attracts crowds to its getaways on the coast and beyond. If you are planning the perfect fall by the lake, it's recommended you book at least 10 weeks in advance. One thing is sure: Wherever you pitch your tent or park your campervan, you'll have access to acres of lakeside beauty, and scenic, glistening landscapes.
Once you're set up in your vacation home under the stars, it's time to head to the main boat launch on Worden Pond's shore. From this dock, you can launch your boat, or simply enjoy the water activities galore the lake offers. From paddling and kayaking to boating and lake swimming, there's something for every water lover. It's worth checking the forecast for windy spells before embarking on any of those activities. While the lake is relatively shallow, breezes can make waters choppy when you least expect it.
In Worden Pond, you can also enjoy fishing year-round, with fishing spots geomapped across this shallow body of water. Yellow perch, largemouth bass, and chain pickerel are among the dozens of species reported. Before you pack your gear, make sure to check for seaweed updates, as harmful algae blooms (HABs) may impact availability to fish in the lake, or indeed to enjoy any of its water activities.
Explore even more around this under-the-radar lake
There isn't a whole lot to do around Worden Pond, and that's partly the beauty of the place. While you can relax by the lakeshore, go for a peaceful swim, admire blood orange sunsets, or just enjoy the fall foliage on lazy Sunday walks, you can also explore the highlights of the area. Why not embark on an easy-going 4-mile loop trail taking you from the Northern shore of the lake to the Great Swamp Management Area? Walking through the grassy terrain is the best way to explore South Kingstown's natural marvels, from wildlife areas such as Browning Woods, with its swampy areas ideal for bird migration, to points of geological interest.
As we're talking about the Ocean State, of course the nearest beach is never far. Less than 10 miles away, Scarborough State Beach is isn't known for being one of Rhode Island's most popular beaches thanks to its golden, fine sands. It also has a rich history as a beloved tanning and swimming leisure spot since the 1930s. If you have time for one more stop on your itinerary, reaching the charming town of Narragansett is easy as pie. Considered by many to be one of the best beach towns in America, it's a family-friendly, East Coast gem you don't want to miss. Plus it's only 9 miles away from Worden Pond.