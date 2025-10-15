New York's Once-Destroyed Lakefront Landmark Was Rebuilt Into A Charming Museum Destination

America's past is full of dramatic lighthouse stories. There's the infamous case of Massachusetts' Minot's Ledge Light, ripped away from its pilings and swept out to sea by a hurricane in 1851. Then there's the tale of the Scotch Cap Lighthouse on the remote, stunning Alaskan island of Unimak — the structure was eviscerated by a 120-foot wave in 1946. Others on the list include the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse, considered New York's most charming lighthouse, and the Oak Orchard Lighthouse in Kent, New York, a once-destroyed lakefront landmark that's been rebuilt and transformed into a charming museum.

The lighthouse, now the centerpiece of the Oak Orchard Lighthouse Museum, has changed locations since its original construction. The square-shaped, 32-foot-tall wooden tower, built in 1871, was initially positioned on a pier on the west side of the Oak Orchard River. Topped with an iron lantern and complete with a keeper's house, the lighthouse stood in its place until a winter storm blew through on December 23, 1916, knocking down both the tower and the pier. For decades to come, the site was almost lost to history, similarly to Punta Gorda, "the Alcatraz of lighthouses," an eerie gem left abandoned in California.