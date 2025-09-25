'The Alcatraz Of Lighthouses' Is An Eerie Gem Left Abandoned On California's Untamed Lost Coast

If you're exploring California's striking coast on a beach-and-city-filled road trip, a trek to the Punta Gorda Lighthouse makes for a hauntingly beautiful addition to your travels. While the famous Highway 1 hugs the shore from Dana Point to Leggett, the lighthouse is located farther north along the mysterious Lost Coast — a 75-mile stretch of isolated coastal land that remains untouched by bustling highways and modern infrastructure.

Reaching the lighthouse itself requires a bit of hiking. Situated along the Lost Coast Trail, which comprises 25 miles of black sand beaches and untamed terrain between the Mattole River and Shelter Cove, it's a popular landmark for hikers and backpackers exploring the area. If you have the bandwidth to hike the entire trail, it will take you two to four days to complete, and requires a permit to overnight and camp throughout the King Range Wilderness' steep and rugged coastal landscape.

If your heart is only set on seeing the Punta Gorda Lighthouse, you can park at the Mattole River Beach and hike the 4-mile-long beach trail to reach it. For vehicles with 4WD, you can take Prosper Ridge Road (which begins a half-mile east of the Mattole Campground) and follow it south to Lighthouse Road until it ends. From there, park and take a short hike towards the sea, where the lighthouse will appear on your left, nestled at the base of a hill along the remote Pacific Ocean shoreline.