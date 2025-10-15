One Of The Dreamiest Airbnbs To See Fall Foliage Is A Secluded Architectural Marvel In New York's Catskills

When it comes to fall foliage, New Yorkers have their choice of destinations that deliver peak autumn color within a short driving distance. Less than a three-hour drive north from NYC, you'll find a fairytale-like fall experience at The Willow Treehouse in the Catskills. With floor-to-ceiling window walls (yes, that's plural), thoughtful modern design, and a private yet accessible setting, it's no wonder the house was once Airbnb's most wish-listed property in the state.

Sitting on 34 acres in the woods, perched over a pond with no WiFi, the treehouse provides a Walden-esque peaceful escape to reset. Guests find themselves returning to this special spot for repeat getaways, noting its unique design and magical feel. The open-space, minimalist interior features a full kitchen, a loft with a king-size bed, and two sitting areas aimed at the wow-factor windows for immersive foliage views. Outside, guests can take in the scenery from the covered deck and a private, wood-fired hot tub.

This cabin has seen its share of listicle love, landing on Travel + Leisure's list of best treetop Airbnbs for fall foliage views. Because of its popularity, you'll want to book out as early as possible for your desired dates. With a two-night minimum stay, pricing varies, but runs around $500 per night in the fall. To calculate the best time to visit for peak leaf peeping, consult this fall foliage map.