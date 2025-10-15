One Of The Dreamiest Airbnbs To See Fall Foliage Is A Secluded Architectural Marvel In New York's Catskills
When it comes to fall foliage, New Yorkers have their choice of destinations that deliver peak autumn color within a short driving distance. Less than a three-hour drive north from NYC, you'll find a fairytale-like fall experience at The Willow Treehouse in the Catskills. With floor-to-ceiling window walls (yes, that's plural), thoughtful modern design, and a private yet accessible setting, it's no wonder the house was once Airbnb's most wish-listed property in the state.
Sitting on 34 acres in the woods, perched over a pond with no WiFi, the treehouse provides a Walden-esque peaceful escape to reset. Guests find themselves returning to this special spot for repeat getaways, noting its unique design and magical feel. The open-space, minimalist interior features a full kitchen, a loft with a king-size bed, and two sitting areas aimed at the wow-factor windows for immersive foliage views. Outside, guests can take in the scenery from the covered deck and a private, wood-fired hot tub.
This cabin has seen its share of listicle love, landing on Travel + Leisure's list of best treetop Airbnbs for fall foliage views. Because of its popularity, you'll want to book out as early as possible for your desired dates. With a two-night minimum stay, pricing varies, but runs around $500 per night in the fall. To calculate the best time to visit for peak leaf peeping, consult this fall foliage map.
A quiet retreat near a quirky town
If you're seeking total peace and quiet, you don't even need to leave the house for a memorable, unique experience — shop ahead for groceries and you'll have everything to prepare meals in the kitchen, while the gorgeous natural surroundings provide comfort and inspiration. On warmer days, guests can swim in the pond, but note that you share this space with your hosts, who live in the main house on the property.
Those wanting to get out and explore will find the quirky, artsy town of Woodstock less than 15 minutes away. Famous for the iconic 1969 music festival held in the nearby town of Bethel, you can feel the town's creative energy that attracted residents like Bob Dylan. The Nobel Prize-winning musician lived above and performed in the legendary Cafe Espresso. Don't miss this musical landmark, plus dozens of galleries, shops, and restaurants on Tinker Street in the heart of historic downtown Woodstock.
Like many beautiful, tucked-away destinations, getting here is part of the fun. The closest airport is the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls, a little over an hour away. For more flight options, consider Albany International Airport, about an hour and 20 minutes north.