These Fall Foliage Destinations Near New York City Deliver Peak Autumn Color Within A Short And Easy Drive
New York City is famed for its cultural landmarks, but autumn compels city dwellers to pilgrimage to the natural ones within close range. The beauty of fall isn't just contained to the hidden grove of colors in Central Park. Within a couple hours outside of NYC, the skyline gives way to sweeping forests bursting with crimson and gold. Heading north, you've got the beloved towns of the Hudson Valley sandwiched between the river and iconic mountain ranges like the Catskills. To the east, the city is well-connected to some of New England's finest fall foliage destinations, while closer to the city, Long Island delivers on leaf-peeping gems, too. Meanwhile, Western New York state has more wild landscapes of waterfalls, lakesides, and gorges wreathed in fall color.
These destinations offer a mix of stunning scenery, unique experiences, and convenience to reach from the city. They're all drivable from NYC, easily reached by car in four hours or less, assuming a departure from around Midtown Manhattan. If you don't have access to a car, though, they can all be accessed by train or bus, too (just with a slightly longer travel time). Whether you drive or rely on public transit, check peak fall foliage forecasts to get the best out of a fall foliage trip from the city.
Hudson, New York
Really, anywhere in New York's Hudson Valley makes for an impeccable fall foliage outing. In fact, the Hudson Valley was named the number one best destination for fall foliage in the U.S. in 2025 in Priceline's annual ranking. But if you have to pick one spot to get the best of all the valley has, you can't go wrong with Hudson. Hudson, a trendy, small city with postcard-worthy shops and cafés, is perched on the east side of the Hudson River, complete with views of the Catskills, a riverside promenade lined with trees, and plenty of coffee shops to cozy up in while the leaves flutter off their branches outside.
Hudson is just over two hours by car from Manhattan. It's also one of the great rail towns that sits along the Amtrak train route, with about an equal travel time as driving when you take the train from NYC's Penn Station. In town, climb up to Promenade Hill Park, where you get one of the best lookouts in all of the Hudson Valley. See across the Hudson River, with the Hudson Athens Lighthouse positioned at its center, and out to the foliage-draped Catskills beyond. For a closer foliage experience, visit the Olana State Historic Site, an estate built by a renowned Hudson Valley painter in the 19th century with blazing fall foliage that add a spectacular backdrop to the grandiose mansion. The grounds, which have 5 miles of trails on old carriage roads, are free to wander.
Long Island's Gold Coast, New York
The North Shore of Long Island is known as the Gold Coast for one particular reason that also makes it a fall foliage destination unlike any other: its plethora of magnificent Gilded Age mansions. From the Gatsby-era glamour of the Oheka Castle to the elegant, curated autumnal scenery of the Old Westbury Gardens, the Gold Coast delivers a dose of luxury with its fall foliage views. It's home to family-friendly towns like Northport that make for a beautiful alternative to the Hamptons, plus some wonderful nature preserves if you'd like a more secluded retreat.
You can reach the Gold Coast in about an hour by car from Midtown Manhattan, with more eastern destinations in the region (such as Northport) taking about an hour and a half. By train, you can take the Long Island Rail Road from Grand Central Station and get to Cold Spring Harbor, a good base for exploring the Gold Coast, in just an hour. One of the best spots along the coast for the fall is Sands Point Preserve. Not only does it encompass three castle-like mansions built in the early 20th century, but the grounds also have six walking trails that wind along the shore and through woods crowned with a colorful canopy of foliage from mature trees. For more nature, Caumsett State Park can't be missed. It's often considered one of the most stunning places to see fall foliage on Long Island, with meadows, tree-lined waterways, and an equestrian center, so you can explore the trails on horseback, too.
The Berkshires, Massachusetts
There's hardly anywhere in the country with more quintessential fall foliage-viewing opportunities than the Berkshires region of Massachusetts. It's one of Samantha Brown's top fall destinations, and it's full of cozy towns with tree-lined streets and seasonal festivals. The Berkshires highlands are great for hiking, ranging from the easy climb to Bash Bish Falls, the tallest single-drop waterfall in the state, to the more rigorous but highly rewarding Bellows Pipe Trail up Mount Greylock, where you can see out across four states from the summit's observation tower.
From NYC, it's about a three-hour drive to the Berkshires, though the county is expansive, so the travel time will vary depending on where you're headed. It's also possible to get to the Berkshires by Amtrak — from Penn Station, it's a roughly five-hour journey by train, though one that rewards you with the scenery of the Hudson River and upstate towns if you snag a window seat. Upon arrival, you don't even need to leave the car to do some magnificent fall foliage sightseeing. The Mohawk Trail Scenic Byway is a classic fall drive on a historic former Native American footpath, with an infamous hairpin turn that then proceeds up the view-laden peak of the Western Summit. In North Adams, one of the pretty towns the byway passes through, try to catch the annual Fall Foliage Parade in October celebrating the region's autumnal beauty.
Finger Lakes, New York
If you drive about four hours west of Manhattan, you'll reach New York's Finger Lakes region, where fall panoramas that stitch together gorges and woodlands await. A bit of a longer trip, the region might be better suited for a weekend getaway from the city than a day trip, but there's plenty to see that could fill multiple days with fall-centered delight. The towns of the Finger Lakes are known for their wine and waterfront adventures. A good starting point is Ithaca, which is also possible to reach by bus from New York's Port Authority terminal in about four and a half hours. You could tour Ithaca's Cornell University campus, covered in dazzling red maple trees in the fall. The Cornell Botanic Gardens are a free-to-visit wonder in autumn, too, with miles of trails that lead to two famed gorges, waterfalls, and an arboretum with a variety of color-changing trees from around the world.
You'll find plenty more fall hiking opportunities about a 10-minute drive from downtown Ithaca at Buttermilk Falls State Park. The 1.6-mile Buttermilk Falls Gorge and Rim Trail is a favorite, featuring shale ledges, natural plunge pools, and quaint bridges cresting over the gentle creek, all framed in a golden-hued, leafy canopy. Those seeking out acclaimed wineries should head to Penn Yan in the heart of the Finger Lakes. Sip a glass of crisp riesling in the photo-worthy tasting room of Fox Run Vineyards, which combines a tree-studded property with clean views of Seneca Lake. If you prefer apple orchards over vineyards, Apple Barrel Orchards is a great option. Visitors can grab a wagon at the check-in area and pick apples from a variety of trees. The property also offers cider tastings, which makes for a refreshing close to a day of leaf-peeping.