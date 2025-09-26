These Fall Foliage Destinations Near New York City Deliver Peak Autumn Color Within A Short And Easy Drive

Really, anywhere in New York's Hudson Valley makes for an impeccable fall foliage outing. In fact, the Hudson Valley was named the number one best destination for fall foliage in the U.S. in 2025 in Priceline's annual ranking. But if you have to pick one spot to get the best of all the valley has, you can't go wrong with Hudson. Hudson, a trendy, small city with postcard-worthy shops and cafés, is perched on the east side of the Hudson River, complete with views of the Catskills, a riverside promenade lined with trees, and plenty of coffee shops to cozy up in while the leaves flutter off their branches outside.

Hudson is just over two hours by car from Manhattan. It's also one of the great rail towns that sits along the Amtrak train route, with about an equal travel time as driving when you take the train from NYC's Penn Station. In town, climb up to Promenade Hill Park, where you get one of the best lookouts in all of the Hudson Valley. See across the Hudson River, with the Hudson Athens Lighthouse positioned at its center, and out to the foliage-draped Catskills beyond. For a closer foliage experience, visit the Olana State Historic Site, an estate built by a renowned Hudson Valley painter in the 19th century with blazing fall foliage that add a spectacular backdrop to the grandiose mansion. The grounds, which have 5 miles of trails on old carriage roads, are free to wander.