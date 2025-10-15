This One-Of-A-Kind App Lets You Book Celebrity-Style Private Jet Adventures From Your Phone

It seems like private jet travel is exclusive to billionaire entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 CEOs, and A-list celebrities like the Kardashians. That certainly used to be true (and in most cases, it still is). For example, Chapman Freeborn's exclusive jet membership service requires a $100,000 deposit (although their Blind Booking service, where you can fly to a surprise European destination, is surprisingly much cheaper). And TCS World Travel, which offers passengers thoughtfully curated private jet expeditions, can take you on an adventure to experience the world's most iconic destinations — but it costs a heart-stopping $205,000, an impossible amount for the average middle-class worker. Thankfully, though, the general cost of air charters is going down, and there are various tricks and last-minute hacks to make flying private more affordable than you'd think, such as taking an empty-leg flight. Additionally, there are some game-changing, forward-thinking companies that are working to bring down prices significantly — including the extraordinary FlyHouse.

Founded in 2021, this one-of-a-kind jet management company launched with a vision of disrupting the aviation industry, providing a wider customer base with access to the private charter experience. Through their online portal and mobile app, charterers (those who want to make a booking) are connected with owners (those who have an aircraft available for use). FlyHouse currently manages a fleet of over 2,000 planes. And through a reverse auction system, where owners bid to receive business, charterers can compare quotes and find the lowest fare for their planned trip.

The entire process of obtaining a quote and making your booking can take just 30 seconds. So, if you're interested, you can download the app and effortlessly find your perfect charter from your phone — you could be on a bespoke, celebrity-style adventure through the skies, enjoying gourmet cuisine, aerial views, and exceptional hospitality by tomorrow.