This One-Of-A-Kind App Lets You Book Celebrity-Style Private Jet Adventures From Your Phone
It seems like private jet travel is exclusive to billionaire entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 CEOs, and A-list celebrities like the Kardashians. That certainly used to be true (and in most cases, it still is). For example, Chapman Freeborn's exclusive jet membership service requires a $100,000 deposit (although their Blind Booking service, where you can fly to a surprise European destination, is surprisingly much cheaper). And TCS World Travel, which offers passengers thoughtfully curated private jet expeditions, can take you on an adventure to experience the world's most iconic destinations — but it costs a heart-stopping $205,000, an impossible amount for the average middle-class worker. Thankfully, though, the general cost of air charters is going down, and there are various tricks and last-minute hacks to make flying private more affordable than you'd think, such as taking an empty-leg flight. Additionally, there are some game-changing, forward-thinking companies that are working to bring down prices significantly — including the extraordinary FlyHouse.
Founded in 2021, this one-of-a-kind jet management company launched with a vision of disrupting the aviation industry, providing a wider customer base with access to the private charter experience. Through their online portal and mobile app, charterers (those who want to make a booking) are connected with owners (those who have an aircraft available for use). FlyHouse currently manages a fleet of over 2,000 planes. And through a reverse auction system, where owners bid to receive business, charterers can compare quotes and find the lowest fare for their planned trip.
The entire process of obtaining a quote and making your booking can take just 30 seconds. So, if you're interested, you can download the app and effortlessly find your perfect charter from your phone — you could be on a bespoke, celebrity-style adventure through the skies, enjoying gourmet cuisine, aerial views, and exceptional hospitality by tomorrow.
How FlyHouse works
FlyHouse can be accessed through the website or app, which is available for download in many countries. Users enter their specific plan, selecting the type of aircraft, date, number of passengers, price they'd like to pay, and destination for their desired trip — and then, they wait. Responsive bids come in at five-minute intervals, and after 15 minutes, the auction ends. The user sees the lowest offer, as well as the best prices for other aircraft categories. They can accept a quote and make a booking, start a new bid, or do nothing, and the process will be canceled. All owners remain anonymous and cannot see each other's quotes. During the booking process, charterers can tailor the flight to their specific needs by adding any desired extras. FlyHouse also has a FriendShare feature, which allows people to split the cost amongst their group, and a public share option is in the works.
Aircraft come in the following classes: Ultra Long Range, Large Cabin, Super Mid, and Mid. One of the largest planes in the roster is the Gulfstream V, which comfortably accommodates up to 18 passengers. This service is primarily for domestic U.S. travel, with some international charters available, too. As of this writing, private jet travel with FlyHouse costs around $3,000 to $12,000 per in-flight hour. The company envisions further international expansion and an increase in its fleet and user base, which will lead to lower prices in the future. If it's your first time flying in this exclusive mode, you might not be aware that you need a passport on a private jet. However, you absolutely do — so, ensure that you have it. Then, you can enjoy that glass of Dom Pérignon in your fully reclining leather seat while you embark on your ultra-luxe journey.