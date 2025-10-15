A North Carolina State Park Tucked Between The Appalachians And Foothills Offers Endless Outdoor Fun

Perched between Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina, where the foothills meet the Appalachian Mountains, is a gem of a state park that makes for a perfect city break when you need to reconnect with nature. South Mountains State Park has miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, and a campground that's steps away from a peaceful river. The park also draws avid birdwatchers, anglers, and paddlers for a kayak or canoe trip. It's located just 20 miles southeast of the town of Hickory.

One of the main draws for outdoor lovers is Jacob Fork River, which flows through the park, along with more than 40 miles of hiking trails to explore with varying degrees of difficulty. If you've got some extra time, the park is a short distance from Pisgah National Forest, known for its Appalachian views, where it's like visiting the Great Smoky Mountains but without the crowds.

In 2024, South Mountains State Park was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and was forced to close for repairs. As of summer 2025, the park has mostly reopened. Although some areas are still closed to the public, including the High Shoals Trail loop (and waterfall viewing location), Headquarters, Shinny, and Possum Trails, much of the park remains open, including all of Clear Creek access and most Jacob Fork trails. The majority of camping areas, including equestrian campsites, remain open for some rest and relaxation under the stars. Be sure to check with the park's website (or give them a call) for updates before your visit, as things are constantly changing.