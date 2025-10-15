A North Carolina State Park Tucked Between The Appalachians And Foothills Offers Endless Outdoor Fun
Perched between Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina, where the foothills meet the Appalachian Mountains, is a gem of a state park that makes for a perfect city break when you need to reconnect with nature. South Mountains State Park has miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, and a campground that's steps away from a peaceful river. The park also draws avid birdwatchers, anglers, and paddlers for a kayak or canoe trip. It's located just 20 miles southeast of the town of Hickory.
One of the main draws for outdoor lovers is Jacob Fork River, which flows through the park, along with more than 40 miles of hiking trails to explore with varying degrees of difficulty. If you've got some extra time, the park is a short distance from Pisgah National Forest, known for its Appalachian views, where it's like visiting the Great Smoky Mountains but without the crowds.
In 2024, South Mountains State Park was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and was forced to close for repairs. As of summer 2025, the park has mostly reopened. Although some areas are still closed to the public, including the High Shoals Trail loop (and waterfall viewing location), Headquarters, Shinny, and Possum Trails, much of the park remains open, including all of Clear Creek access and most Jacob Fork trails. The majority of camping areas, including equestrian campsites, remain open for some rest and relaxation under the stars. Be sure to check with the park's website (or give them a call) for updates before your visit, as things are constantly changing.
Exploring South Mountains State Park
When you first arrive at South Mountains State Park, head to the Jacob Fork Access, where most of the activities are based, including the camping areas. The campground has a number of primitive campsites and larger family campsites, although most do not have electric hookups. Camping fees range from $12 a night for primitive sites to $32 for sites with hook-ups.
Those interested in fishing should head to Clear Creek Lake, which is particularly good for catching trout, and can be reached through the Clear Creek Access. If you're an avid birdwatcher, the spring is the best time to visit (during migration season), and you'll find different birds on various trails, with the easy Hemlock Nature Trail being a good starting point.
In all, the park has 27 hiking trails to explore. Although the High Falls Shoal Trail loop to the main waterfall is closed (at the time of writing), other popular trails, like the Lake View Trail around Clear Creek Lake, remain open. This is a 1.2-mile circuit around the picturesque reservoir with gorgeous mountain scenery as a backdrop.
Planning a trip to South Mountains
If you don't want to camp and base yourself at the park, there are several towns and cities near the park where you can find accommodations of any sort. For convenience, you may want to center your search around the Interstate 40 corridor, which passes north of the park. The towns of Hickory, Morganton, and Marion are sure bets with plenty of options.
South Mountains State Park is just over an hour's drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, making it a convenient option for a long weekend getaway. Charlotte is also a main hub for three different Amtrak routes: Piedmont, Crescent, and Carolinian, and several car rental providers are available right near the station. Charlotte makes for a perfect urban escape before or after your trip, with several trendy neighborhoods and hotspots with artistic vibes.
Alternatively, you can book a flight to Asheville Regional Airport, which is about a 1.5-hour drive to the park. The vibrant city of Asheville makes a great base to explore the area and has plenty of restaurants, shops, and options for accommodations. For a change of pace, Grovewood Village is a historic arts and crafts destination in Asheville that's a fascinating place to shop. Or, there are a number of tours in the city, including brewery tours, culinary tours, ghost tours, and even a comedy tour.