Delta CEO Shares Stunning Claim About America's Outdated Air Traffic Control Systems
In an era of rapid technological progress, it seems reasonable to expect that U.S. flights would be faster, safer, and more efficient than those of the previous century. Yet Delta CEO Ed Bastian has made a surprising assertion that, due to outdated traffic control systems, certain flight routes take even longer than they did in the 1950s.
Mr. Bastian was referring specifically to the route between Atlanta and New York's LaGuardia Airport, which has recently undergone a $4 billion renovation. He noted the route now takes longer to fly than it did 70 years ago when it first opened. Mr. Bastian told Today in May 2025: "That's the air traffic control system. It's very slow. It's congested," adding, "The screens look like something out of the 1960s and '70s."
Issues with the air traffic control systems have been particularly noticeable since the government shutdown on October 7, which requires government employees in essential roles to keep working without pay. As a result, many air traffic controllers, who are considered essential, have called in sick. At Burbank Airport, the air traffic control tower was left unmanned for several hours, leading to delays and cancellations earlier this week.
Is it still safe to fly despite antiquated air traffic control systems?
2025 has been a tough year for airline travel, as the industry has reported a series of emergency landings, fatal collisions, and up to 1,000 air traffic control failures every week. Air traffic control failures were particularly problematic at New Jersey's Newark Airport back in April and May, when the radar and communications systems failed several times, preventing the controllers from being able to see or communicate with the planes for as long as 90 seconds. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy offered a blunt assessment of the aging computer equipment, comparing it to a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle, with machinery one might find from the set of "Apollo 13."
Despite this, during his interview with Today, Ed Bastian insisted airline passengers do not need to worry: "It is absolutely safe. It's the safest form of transportation in the world." He added: "The most skilled aviation professionals in the world work and operate the U.S. airspace."
Earlier this year, Sean Duffy and President Trump announced plans to build a streamlined air traffic control system and replace outdated infrastructure at more than 4,600 air traffic control locations. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee estimated this could cost almost $13 billion, although aviation industry groups have suggested the final bill could be closer to $30 billion. In the meantime, the government shutdown could continue to impact travel plans, so it is important to check for online updates before you fly.