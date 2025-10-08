Delta CEO Shares Stunning Claim About America's Outdated Air Traffic Control Systems

In an era of rapid technological progress, it seems reasonable to expect that U.S. flights would be faster, safer, and more efficient than those of the previous century. Yet Delta CEO Ed Bastian has made a surprising assertion that, due to outdated traffic control systems, certain flight routes take even longer than they did in the 1950s.

Mr. Bastian was referring specifically to the route between Atlanta and New York's LaGuardia Airport, which has recently undergone a $4 billion renovation. He noted the route now takes longer to fly than it did 70 years ago when it first opened. Mr. Bastian told Today in May 2025: "That's the air traffic control system. It's very slow. It's congested," adding, "The screens look like something out of the 1960s and '70s."

Issues with the air traffic control systems have been particularly noticeable since the government shutdown on October 7, which requires government employees in essential roles to keep working without pay. As a result, many air traffic controllers, who are considered essential, have called in sick. At Burbank Airport, the air traffic control tower was left unmanned for several hours, leading to delays and cancellations earlier this week.