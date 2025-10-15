Iowa's Affordable City West Of Des Moines Boasts A Charming Downtown Area And Unique Shops

As far as affordability goes, it's hard to beat the Midwest. Several of the region's states and cities, including Carroll, Iowa, provide a high quality of life for less. According to Apartments.com, living expenses are 8.4% lower than the national average in Carroll, which is located less than two hours away from Des Moines and Omaha, Nebraska, a city you may want to avoid visiting for winter travel plans. With its charming downtown and plenty of unique shops, the quaint city of Carroll defies expectations.

Take, for instance, Downtown Carroll. Situated along Highway 30, this walkable area has a nostalgic small-town feel, especially on North Adams Street, where you'll find the majority of local retailers, like Artworks Studio. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, this is the go-to place to purchase handcrafted items in Carroll. "Artworks Studio has a little bit of everything — original artwork, jewelry, pottery, & art supplies. Always a must stop," reads a review on Google. Directly across is Books and Bakery, which is closed on Sundays. Featuring new and used selections for all ages, this is the only independent bookstore in the city.

Shopping for books with a cozy beverage in hand is a must. Fortunately, The Coffee Bar is nestled within Books and Bakery and has specialty beverages on the menu, such as a horchata latte, a spicy mocha, and more, all made with beans sourced from Guatemala. The Mythic Conclave, selling trading cards, games, and other unique collectibles, is also located on North Adams Street. In addition, the store hosts weekly game nights, but do keep in mind that it is closed on Wednesdays. Although Carroll has a population of less than 11,000 (via the Census Reporter), it is indeed a lively city.