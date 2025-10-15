Iowa's Affordable City West Of Des Moines Boasts A Charming Downtown Area And Unique Shops
As far as affordability goes, it's hard to beat the Midwest. Several of the region's states and cities, including Carroll, Iowa, provide a high quality of life for less. According to Apartments.com, living expenses are 8.4% lower than the national average in Carroll, which is located less than two hours away from Des Moines and Omaha, Nebraska, a city you may want to avoid visiting for winter travel plans. With its charming downtown and plenty of unique shops, the quaint city of Carroll defies expectations.
Take, for instance, Downtown Carroll. Situated along Highway 30, this walkable area has a nostalgic small-town feel, especially on North Adams Street, where you'll find the majority of local retailers, like Artworks Studio. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, this is the go-to place to purchase handcrafted items in Carroll. "Artworks Studio has a little bit of everything — original artwork, jewelry, pottery, & art supplies. Always a must stop," reads a review on Google. Directly across is Books and Bakery, which is closed on Sundays. Featuring new and used selections for all ages, this is the only independent bookstore in the city.
Shopping for books with a cozy beverage in hand is a must. Fortunately, The Coffee Bar is nestled within Books and Bakery and has specialty beverages on the menu, such as a horchata latte, a spicy mocha, and more, all made with beans sourced from Guatemala. The Mythic Conclave, selling trading cards, games, and other unique collectibles, is also located on North Adams Street. In addition, the store hosts weekly game nights, but do keep in mind that it is closed on Wednesdays. Although Carroll has a population of less than 11,000 (via the Census Reporter), it is indeed a lively city.
Carroll, Iowa, is well-suited for active lifestyles and baseball enthusiasts
If you're someone who values recreational activities and sports, you'll thrive in Carroll. The city is home to Swan Lake State Park, a destination brimming with wildlife (including swans) where you can enjoy the great outdoors and fresh Iowa air. You can stroll, run, or bike on the paved Swan Lake Trail, which loops around this body of water. The Sauk Rail Trail is accessible from Swan Lake State Park as well. The 33-mile path leads all the way to Black Hawk Lake, located a 30-minute drive away from Carroll. Swan Lake State Park is open year-round and presents visitors with seasonal activities (Carroll has your typical Midwestern weather: warm summers and frigid winters). You can, for example, rent kayaks in the summer months, while in the winter, you can sled, ice fish, and have other adventures in the snow. There is no admission fee for this pet-friendly green space.
Are you into golfing? From spring to early fall, you can take advantage of the 150-acre Carroll Municipal Golf Course. This low-cost and family-friendly 18-hole site is just under 2 miles away from downtown and has garnered numerous favorable reviews on Google. If you plan to golf multiple times throughout the season, it may be worth considering a membership. Those who prefer staying active indoors may benefit from the Carroll Recreation Center, which offers residents fitness classes and a 24-hour gym. Here's a fun fact: Carroll has its very own baseball team, the Carroll Merchants. You can catch a game in the summer months at Merchants Park. Established in 1935, the Carroll Merchants consists of young players from various colleges across the country. Tickets are usually only a few bucks, and occasionally, attendees are treated to free admission.
Is Carroll, Iowa, the right place for you?
Making the move to a Midwestern city like Carroll can be a cost-effective decision. Redfin reports that the median sales price of a home, as of August 2025, was around $209,000. According to Redfin, this is approximately $10,000 less than the cost of real estate in Des Moines, Iowa's largest city. Nevertheless, it's not uncommon to find homes on the market in Carroll for under $200,000. Rental prices are even more economical. On average, apartments with two bedrooms are listed for under $1,000. Taking all this into account, locals and previous residents on Reddit had plenty of good things to say about Carroll, noting that it's particularly ideal for families.
"We like being close to the Des Moines, Ames, and Omaha areas for day trips," explained a user on the platform. Another, citing Swan Lake State Park and other city amenities, stated, "I had a great time growing up there and being able to get all around town on a bike. As both a child and an adult there is a plethora of things to do (for a small town)." Plus, an individual on the same Reddit post pointed out that Carroll has diverse dining and drinking establishments. Honorable mentions include downtown's Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, rated 4.6 stars on Google, and Santa Maria Vineyard & Winery, where you can indulge in wood-oven pizza paired with locally-made wine.
On Niche, Carroll's public schools have an A- rating, and it's worth mentioning that the website also ranks Carroll as one of the top 20 places to retire in Iowa. To learn about other Iowa towns near Carroll, read about Manning, the quaint city that blends arts, antiques, and recreation, and Audubon, where you'll discover the "world's largest bull," a hidden roadside attraction.