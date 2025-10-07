​​10 U.S. Cities Tourists Might Want To Avoid Visiting For Winter Travel Plans

There are many places in the United States where winter can be a magical time to travel, but the cold season also comes with its risks. Snow can be delightful if you're hoping for fresh powder on the ski slopes, but most of the time, it causes a headache. Between harsh snowstorms and icy roads, the unpredictable weather patterns of winter make some cities less appealing to visit during the coldest and darkest time of year — especially if you need to travel through an airport or traverse the interstate. Travelers shouldn't underestimate the harsh realities of traveling during winter, when plans can be upended with a spell of bad weather.

In the United States, some of the most notorious regions for bad winters can be found around the Great Lakes and in the Northeast, so if you have these regions on your travel radar, it might be best to save them for another time. Sometimes winter travel in these regions can't be avoided if you have a business trip or are called upon to visit relatives for the holidays, in which case you can make the most of it — and still find attractions and activities to make the trip worthwhile — but you should know what to expect. If you're trying to escape the bad winter weather at home, consider a budget-friendly alternative somewhere with warmer weather.