Ohio's Charming Cincinnati Train Ride Offers Guests Tasty Fine Dining And Classy Vibes
Imagine going back in time to the golden era of railroad travel, enjoying a fancy dinner while journeying through the countryside on a peaceful afternoon. The Cincinnati Dinner Train, featuring vintage dinner carts and magnificent entertainment, can make this experience a reality. Passengers can dine in style, with a diverse food menu offering chicken, beef, fish, and vegetarian options. A lovely trio of performers aboard the train, the Queen City Sisters, sing your favorite big band songs from the 1940s as you sit back and soak up the retro ambiance.
The cars are meticulously decorated with old-timey memorabilia and photos of that era, exuding an air of nostalgia and vintage vibes. The Queen City Tavern cart features a full bar, where passengers can get their buzz on while enjoying the show. Passengers won't just have dinner; the magnificent decor and sophisticated ambience provide an immersive dining experience for all on board. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or just a fun way to sightsee while in town, the Cincinnati Dinner Train is an unforgettable journey you won't want to miss.
You don't have to take America's longest train ride to enjoy diverse, breathtaking scenery. The dinner train takes you through a 25-mile sightseeing adventure around town without having to undergo a cross-country journey crossing seven states. Passengers are taken on a round-trip course through scenic Cincinnati, including a stretch of Riverside Drive and downtown areas. The train runs Saturdays at 6 p.m., from March through December. Travelers can book the 3-hour trip online for $120, or contact the reservation office during the week.
Immerse yourself in vintage 1940s vibes aboard the Cincinnati Dinner Train
Treat yourself to an evening of fine dining aboard this luxurious vintage train if you're visiting the area. Many passengers like to dress up for the experience, sporting their best 1940s garb. Even though the train has a newer locomotive from the 1960s, the train carts are still from the late '40s era of Big Band swing music and flamboyant styles. The staff does an excellent job of keeping the '40s theme alive, providing a magical experience for travelers. Passengers can learn about Cincinnati railroad history and the dinner carts, with an excellent view of the passing scenery, aboard this thrilling and romantic ride. Guests can get up and stretch their legs for a more comfortable travel experience, and are encouraged to wander around the train to explore the other carts, except when dining.
Passengers can board the train at 2172 Seymour Avenue, by the Green Sales parking lot. Parking is free, but train tickets have to be booked in advance, since they sell out quickly. Passengers are taken along a historic tour of the area, passing through graffiti-covered tunnels and old cemeteries. There are no stops along the 25-mile route, but you'll see plenty of local spots from the windows, like Theodore Berry Park.
Cincinnati Dinner Train passengers can select the meal of their choice when purchasing tickets, offering a seamless dining experience once you've left the station. Try one of their signature cocktails, such as Railroad Spike Tea or Loose Caboose, for a refreshing aperitif before dinner. As you dine, you are taken through picturesque neighborhoods and historic buildings around town. After eating, passengers are free to move around the train and even visit the balcony for a chance to pull the train whistle.