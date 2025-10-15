One Of Oregon's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Nature Haven Full Of Campsites And Away From Crowds
The secret is out about the stunning beauty of Oregon's state parks, which continue to see record-breaking visitor numbers (53.85 million in 2024). If you're interested in camping overnight away from the crowds, there's an underrated park that's also one of Oregon's largest, and is a natural haven with quiet, tranquil rivers throughout. The Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor is the perfect place for a fishing or camping getaway without having to share it with scores of other people.
Located more than a four-hour drive from Portland, the Ukiah–Dale remains one of the state's best-kept secrets. In 2024, it was ranked fourth place for least-visited state park in Oregon by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, with 11,588 park-goers. In comparison, Harris Beach State Park, on the Oregon coast and considered one of the best beaches in the U.S. due to its rugged beauty, drew about 1.7 million day use visitors in 2023. Visitor numbers at another mountain park, the Valley of the Rogue State Park, hover around 2 million annually. In a crowded, busy modern world, the seclusion of the under-the-radar Ukiah-Dale Forest may be just what the doctor ordered.
The Ukiah-Dale is a blissfully crowd-free park
The campground at the Ukiah–Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor has 27 primitive sites that are first come, first served (no advance reservations). Campsites are located near Camas Creek, with many offering lovely views of the water. To top it off, depending on the time of year, there's a good chance you'll be the only campers there as several Google reviews have noted — it's that quiet and remote.
The campground at Ukiah-Dale is closed from October 14th to May 1st, and the summer months can be very busy, so late spring and early fall are the best times to visit. Spring has the added advantage of beautiful wildflowers, like the camas, a delicate, light purple flower once used as a food source by the Native Americans. In the fall, the area has some colorful foliage (like the yellow-hued western larch) mixed in with the lush greens of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir.
Anglers can catch Chinook salmon, steelhead, and trout, along with other types of fish in the John Day River and Camas Creek. In addition to camping, fishing, and hiking, it's a great place for birdwatching, with opportunities to spot Cooper's hawks, golden eagles, hummingbirds, and several species of woodpeckers, to name a few. The Ukiah-Dale is in close proximity to the Bridge Creek Wildlife Area, a hub for Rocky Mountain elk (mainly in the winter), but also songbirds, mountain lions, and coyotes. Hunting, fishing, skiing, and horseback riding are all popular activities at Bridge Creek.
Planning your trip to Ukiah–Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor
The Ukiah-Dale Forest Scenic Corridor is a remote park, so the closest airports are a significant drive away. The Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, located about a two-hour drive from the park, is your best bet, with a handful of major domestic airlines. For more flight options, Portland International Airport is a solid four-hour drive, and also makes the perfect destination for a tranquil urban vacation before or after a visit to the park.
The small town of Ukiah is the closest settled area to the park, but there's only a handful of stores for the basics, so it's best to stock up on hard-to-find supplies beforehand in Portland, Pasco, or another hub that you pass on the way. Be sure to read park guidelines before your trip, and note that depending when you visit, open-flame bans may be in effect. If you're interested in more adventures, Smith Rock State Park, which Travel Oregon voted "one of the seven wonders of Oregon" because of its legendary rock climbing, is a three-and-a-half hour drive from the Ukiah-Dale, and makes a great combination trip.