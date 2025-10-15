One Of Oregon's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Nature Haven Full Of Campsites And Away From Crowds

The campground at the Ukiah–Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor has 27 primitive sites that are first come, first served (no advance reservations). Campsites are located near Camas Creek, with many offering lovely views of the water. To top it off, depending on the time of year, there's a good chance you'll be the only campers there as several Google reviews have noted — it's that quiet and remote.

The campground at Ukiah-Dale is closed from October 14th to May 1st, and the summer months can be very busy, so late spring and early fall are the best times to visit. Spring has the added advantage of beautiful wildflowers, like the camas, a delicate, light purple flower once used as a food source by the Native Americans. In the fall, the area has some colorful foliage (like the yellow-hued western larch) mixed in with the lush greens of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir.

Anglers can catch Chinook salmon, steelhead, and trout, along with other types of fish in the John Day River and Camas Creek. In addition to camping, fishing, and hiking, it's a great place for birdwatching, with opportunities to spot Cooper's hawks, golden eagles, hummingbirds, and several species of woodpeckers, to name a few. The Ukiah-Dale is in close proximity to the Bridge Creek Wildlife Area, a hub for Rocky Mountain elk (mainly in the winter), but also songbirds, mountain lions, and coyotes. Hunting, fishing, skiing, and horseback riding are all popular activities at Bridge Creek.