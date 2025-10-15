Washington's Remote Community Near An Olympic National Park Entrance Brims With Ethereal Beauty
Just 20 minutes from Port Angeles, the gateway to Olympic National Park, is a small, remote community where beauty overflows and time slows down almost to a stop. Located in Clallam County, the unincorporated community of Joyce was founded in 1913 by J.M. Joyce, who opened the town's general store in 1911 that still stands today. In fact, it's the state's longest continuously operating general store, whose bold hand-painted sign harkens back to a long-lost era.
Joyce is located on the picturesque Strait of Jan de Fuca Scenic Byway, a 61-mile stretch along the northern coast of Washington's Olympic Peninsula that follows a path of old wagon and walking trails, but it's generally a rural area that's primarily connected by secondary highways and bridges. It's essentially a one-road town, as the majority of the community lives scattered around the surrounding countryside. All of this adds to its feeling of remoteness, which is enhanced by the ethereal, lush beauty that surrounds it. It's no wonder then that this little-known location is the site of an annual blackberry festival, where delicious pies are made from the small, sweet berries growing all around (don't worry if you miss the festival; you can get a pie at the town's old-school cafe).
This small town is a perfect stop before taking the incredibly scenic route into Olympic National Park or heading out to explore some of the best that northwest Washington has to offer. The Salt Creek Recreation Area, one of the best places to go shore diving, is just 10 minutes away, while the crystal waters of the glacially formed Lake Crescent — located within the bounds of Olympic National Park — are only a 20-minute drive.
What to see and do in Joyce
Perhaps the icon of Joyce is its general store, and it's not hard to see why. Walk through the door below its old-timey sign into a space that has historic elements like oiled floors and a beaded ceiling, all taken from the Markham House Hotel in Port Crescent. With over 60,000 items to pick from and a resident cat to (try to) befriend, the Joyce General Store is a true local institution (and still the local post office, a holdover from its early days). Just next door is the Joyce Museum, housed in a 1914 wooden train depot that displays historical artifacts from Joyce and the surrounding areas, which further adds to the sense of timelessness in this small community.
For a taste of what Joyce has to offer, head to the Joyce & Co. Cafe. This classic diner has garnered 4.6 stars on Google with over 700 reviews at the time of writing, thanks to its warm service and delicious blackberry pies made from berries picked directly from the garden. Speaking of blackberries, fruit lovers may want to trek to Joyce on the first Saturday in August, when the annual Joyce Daze Wild Blackberry Festival takes place. Running for over four decades, this summertime festival offers blackberry pies, of course, made from over 500 pounds of locally picked berries, plus live music, artisanal goods, and a parade.
How to get to and around Joyce
Part of what sets Joyce apart is its nature; visitors here can explore the surrounding area or use it as a jumping-off point to the Olympic National Park. This national park is the northwesternmost in the lower 48, filled with endless shades of green, 1,000-year-old trees, beaches and lakes, and one of the United States' largest rainforests.
There are several entrances to Olympic National Park dotted along Highway 101, which loops around the park. Besides Port Angeles, which is also home to the park's main visitor center and offers the most direct access to Hurricane Ridge, travelers to Joyce can also access the park via the stunning but deadly Sol Duc Falls, an hour away. Visitors to Olympic National Park must purchase a pass, which costs $30 per vehicle or $15 for folks entering on foot or by bike. Alternatively, those with the America the Beautiful pass can use this to enter for free. Note that this is a cash-free park, so make sure to bring a credit or debit card.
It's best to have a car to reach Joyce and to experience all that northwest Washington has to offer. The closest major international airport is Seattle, which is just under a three-hour drive. Although there are ferry options to get from Seattle to Port Angeles and then Joyce, driving from Seattle is the most direct way to get to this area. Folks in Victoria, British Columbia, can also conveniently reach Joyce by taking the 90-minute Black Ball Ferry to Port Angeles and driving from there.