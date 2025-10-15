Washington's Remote Community Near An Olympic National Park Entrance Brims With Ethereal Beauty

Just 20 minutes from Port Angeles, the gateway to Olympic National Park, is a small, remote community where beauty overflows and time slows down almost to a stop. Located in Clallam County, the unincorporated community of Joyce was founded in 1913 by J.M. Joyce, who opened the town's general store in 1911 that still stands today. In fact, it's the state's longest continuously operating general store, whose bold hand-painted sign harkens back to a long-lost era.

Joyce is located on the picturesque Strait of Jan de Fuca Scenic Byway, a 61-mile stretch along the northern coast of Washington's Olympic Peninsula that follows a path of old wagon and walking trails, but it's generally a rural area that's primarily connected by secondary highways and bridges. It's essentially a one-road town, as the majority of the community lives scattered around the surrounding countryside. All of this adds to its feeling of remoteness, which is enhanced by the ethereal, lush beauty that surrounds it. It's no wonder then that this little-known location is the site of an annual blackberry festival, where delicious pies are made from the small, sweet berries growing all around (don't worry if you miss the festival; you can get a pie at the town's old-school cafe).

This small town is a perfect stop before taking the incredibly scenic route into Olympic National Park or heading out to explore some of the best that northwest Washington has to offer. The Salt Creek Recreation Area, one of the best places to go shore diving, is just 10 minutes away, while the crystal waters of the glacially formed Lake Crescent — located within the bounds of Olympic National Park — are only a 20-minute drive.