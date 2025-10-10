One Of Midwest's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Wisconsin Train Ride Spotlighting Fall Foliage Views
An unsung railway route in the Midwest is gaining recognition as Wisconsin's best fall adventure. Traversing the untouched and wooded Northern region of the state, dotted by leaf-changing maple, birch, and oak, this historic line glides through a breathtaking autumnal spectacle that feels straight out of a storybook. The ride in question? The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, which travels on tracks built in the 1880s and allows passengers to be whisked away on a deliberately unhurried train journey through blazing fall foliage.
While leaf-peepers heading to the Badger State can also enjoy the crisp weather and its accompanying beauty on Wisconsin's best fall drives, the rail route also gives comfort and nostalgia without the hassle of traffic or strictly paying attention to the road. On the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, this experience is further enhanced by multiple sightseeing itineraries, including a bed and breakfast option for those keen on maximizing their time in the gorgeous landscape.
But, before travelers hop aboard to make those autumnal memories, they will have to make sure that the leaves are changing and ready for the idyllic showdown. Late September to mid-October is considered the best time to see fall foliage, according to Travel Wisconsin. Try exploring some fall foliage finder resources, which will help you find out whether a particular region of the state has peaked. These resources are color-coded as well, so you can see what to expect on your visit. Since the journey covers small towns, the network coverage will be low. However, for those seeking to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in nature, the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad offers an unparalleled experience.
What to expect on this scenic Midwest train ride
The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad — also known as the Spooner Excursion – has been going strong since 1997. Today, it continues to chug through 15 miles of spectacular countryside, zipping between the towns of Spooner and Hayward, which is the birthplace of the "world's largest musky" and a fishing haven. Many of the traincars are vintage locomotives that have been lovingly restored and vary in age from 83 to 96 years old. So, not only does this route offer the riders great fall views, but it also gives a glimpse into the rich history of the American railroad system.
When you book your journey, you can choose from various onboard experiences, depending on your budget and timeframe. The bed and breakfast is for travelers who are looking to luxuriate in fall foliage all weekend, and includes a queen-size bed, a private bathroom, and dinner for the price of $499 per couple. If you want a quick day-trip version, the Wine & Cheese Train is also popular for duos and costs $75 per person. This train ride takes two hours, and the cost includes four samples of Wisconsin-produced wine and cheese.
Meanwhile, for families with younger children, the Pizza Train is the most popular and budget-friendly option — ranging from $32 to $40 per person. Here, passengers get to choose pizza toppings and then have a fun and easy lunch on board. They are also given the option to deboard at a trestle to snap gorgeous fall foliage photos of the rural Wisconsin terrain. Lasting two hours, the Sightseeing Train – costing anywhere between $22 to $28 per person — is another family-friendly option that boasts charming Namekagon River views and a conductor-narrated history of the railways. Whether you're seeking a solo adventure, a romantic escape, or a family trip, the train is a perfect blend of experience, history, and autumn scenery in the wilderness of Wisconsin.