One Of Midwest's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Scenic Wisconsin Train Ride Spotlighting Fall Foliage Views

An unsung railway route in the Midwest is gaining recognition as Wisconsin's best fall adventure. Traversing the untouched and wooded Northern region of the state, dotted by leaf-changing maple, birch, and oak, this historic line glides through a breathtaking autumnal spectacle that feels straight out of a storybook. The ride in question? The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, which travels on tracks built in the 1880s and allows passengers to be whisked away on a deliberately unhurried train journey through blazing fall foliage.

While leaf-peepers heading to the Badger State can also enjoy the crisp weather and its accompanying beauty on Wisconsin's best fall drives, the rail route also gives comfort and nostalgia without the hassle of traffic or strictly paying attention to the road. On the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, this experience is further enhanced by multiple sightseeing itineraries, including a bed and breakfast option for those keen on maximizing their time in the gorgeous landscape.

But, before travelers hop aboard to make those autumnal memories, they will have to make sure that the leaves are changing and ready for the idyllic showdown. Late September to mid-October is considered the best time to see fall foliage, according to Travel Wisconsin. Try exploring some fall foliage finder resources, which will help you find out whether a particular region of the state has peaked. These resources are color-coded as well, so you can see what to expect on your visit. Since the journey covers small towns, the network coverage will be low. However, for those seeking to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in nature, the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad offers an unparalleled experience.