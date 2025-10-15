Michigan's Rustic Community With Scenic Waterfall Views And Small-Town Charm Is Near Ottawa National Forest
For a Michigan getaway that trades the crowded shores of the Great Lakes for the deep woods and waterfall sounds of the Upper Peninsula, you might set your sights on Trout Creek. Located in one of the best places to have an authentic, fun Midwest getaway, you will find this rustic community inside the nearly 1-million-acre Ottawa National Forest, where it works as a base for outdoor fun with small-town charm. The community has a rather quaint population of 434 people and offers a quiet, remote vibe. The town's history is linked to the old timber industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and you can still see this in the town's woodsy nature.
A scenic natural draw is Agate Falls, which can be seen about 4 miles from the town. When you get to the area, the middle branch of the Ontonagon River flows over a natural terrace that has been made out of the stones underneath, which creates a cascade of almost 40 feet. This part of the Wolverine State is mainly suited for its connection to the wilderness, and you'll be able to partake in outdoor adventures like hiking, fishing, boating, and kayaking. You'll also have access to the forest's Kenton Ranger District, which is its largest and oldest ranger unit, offering additional opportunities for outdoor adventures. If you're looking to further explore the Upper Peninsula, take the two-hour drive to Munising, a lovely coastal city with Michigan's prettiest fall foliage.
The best things to do in Trout Creek
You can see Agate Falls from an observation platform reached by a half-mile trail inside a roadside park on M-28. The path takes you through a tunnel under the highway and gives you an incredible view of an old railroad bridge that goes along the length of the gorge above the falls. Another major waterfall you might visit is Bond Falls, which has a drop of about 50 feet. There's also an accessible boardwalk with a handful of viewing platforms for people to check out. For even more waterfall fun, head out on a short hike to Duppy Falls and Jumbo Falls on the Jumbo River.
The Ottawa National Forest is Michigan's underrated national forest hidden in the Upper Peninsula, and it's a wonderland of waterfalls and trails — you'll find more than 196 miles of trails, making it a hiker's dream. The Kenton Ranger District, where you'll find Trout Creek, has a plethora of trails, including the Sturgeon Falls Trail and the short Sparrow Rapids Campground Trail. Another hiking option is the Davidson Lakes Hunter Trail, which is under 10 miles and takes you through gorgeous Michigan forests. Fishing is another popular activity thanks to the area's 2,000 miles of streams and 500 lakes, where you can catch all sorts of fish.
About 39 miles toward Lake Superior, you can visit the Ontonagon County Historical Museum and its lighthouse in the community of Ontonagon. This gives you another spot to learn about the broader history of the county and its namesake. Your trip also might coincide with regional get-togethers like CopperFest, the Ontonagon County Fair, and the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival.
Planning your trip to Trout Creek
When you're planning your itinerary, one of the closest airports is Gogebic-Iron County Airport (IWD) in Ironwood, around an hour drive to town. Another option that's a bit farther out is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport (MQT) in Marquette, but that's just over an hour-and-a-half drive. It's also important to know that your options for lodging in the area are mainly outside of Trout Creek proper. In Kenton, you can stay at the Two Rivers Motel & Cabins, which has cozy pine rooms and log cabins that have been around since the mid-1900s. The property also has access to snowmobile trails, making it a great choice for your winter trips. Vacation rentals on Airbnb offer additional options, with cottages and houses available.
You won't find any restaurants, cafes, or pubs directly inside Trout Creek, so you'll need to drive to a neighboring town when you want to eat out. Around 6 miles away in the town of Kenton, you can pop over to Hoppy's Bar and Grill and UP Chuck's Bar and Grill. In the town of Bruce Crossing, you can grab a bite at Char's Café, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or go to Logger's Alley Bar & Grill. Logger's has a bowling alley, which can be a good family outing option. A tad further east in Covington, you can try the Hardwood Steakhouse, which is open for breakfast. In Watersmeet, the Road House Tavern serves up American-style food, while Roger's Bar has a menu with burgers to devour.