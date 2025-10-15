Michigan's Rustic Community With Scenic Waterfall Views And Small-Town Charm Is Near Ottawa National Forest

For a Michigan getaway that trades the crowded shores of the Great Lakes for the deep woods and waterfall sounds of the Upper Peninsula, you might set your sights on Trout Creek. Located in one of the best places to have an authentic, fun Midwest getaway, you will find this rustic community inside the nearly 1-million-acre Ottawa National Forest, where it works as a base for outdoor fun with small-town charm. The community has a rather quaint population of 434 people and offers a quiet, remote vibe. The town's history is linked to the old timber industry of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and you can still see this in the town's woodsy nature.

A scenic natural draw is Agate Falls, which can be seen about 4 miles from the town. When you get to the area, the middle branch of the Ontonagon River flows over a natural terrace that has been made out of the stones underneath, which creates a cascade of almost 40 feet. This part of the Wolverine State is mainly suited for its connection to the wilderness, and you'll be able to partake in outdoor adventures like hiking, fishing, boating, and kayaking. You'll also have access to the forest's Kenton Ranger District, which is its largest and oldest ranger unit, offering additional opportunities for outdoor adventures. If you're looking to further explore the Upper Peninsula, take the two-hour drive to Munising, a lovely coastal city with Michigan's prettiest fall foliage.