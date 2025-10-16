Nestled In New York City's Central Park Is A Beautiful Bridge Overlooking Sparkling Waters
Anytime you step into New York City's Central Park, you can feel the pastoral artistry that its designers put into making the city's largest park a true natural beauty where the bustle and buildings fade away. There's a reason the scenic park was named the best tourist attraction in America, after all. Just walk over to the park's Victorian-era Bow Bridge, and it becomes clear why. Built in 1862, Bow Bridge has served as the park's graceful connection between its refined pathways marked with statues and its comparatively wild side of the Ramble. Its spot over the Central Park Lake with cherry blossoms or fall leaves draped over it, depending on the season, makes it a favorite for photographers and lovers, who you'll often catch stealing a kiss against its balustrades. Known by many as a landmark featured in numerous films and wedding scenes, the bridge only grows in fascination as you unpack more of its history and lore.
Not only was Bow Bridge the oldest cast-iron bridge in Central Park, it's also the second oldest in the country. The bridge was designed by Calvert Vaux, one of the main architects of Central Park (alongside Frederick Law Olmsted), with his assistant Jacob Wrey Mould, as one of roughly 35 bridges and arches throughout the park. It has a gentle curve that lends it the appearance of a bow — hence the name — and ornate iron arch and balustrades that were made by the same firm that was behind the Capitol building's dome. It's since become one of the most iconic spots from movies you can visit in New York City. A few of the major titles that owe Bow Bridge as a filming location include "Autumn in New York," "Great Expectations," and "Enchanted."
How to visit Central Park's Bow Bridge
Bow Bridge is a famously great spot to bring a date. On the other hand, romance isn't the only reason to visit, as it's just as beloved by artists, photographers, and wanderers who relish in its elegant arch over the lake and views of the New York City skyline. For a truly unique way of seeing the bridge (and peacefully drifting away from its shuffling crowds), you could rent a boat at the Central Park Boathouse and paddle across the lake, passing underneath it. You'll be gliding beside ducks and swans, too — Central Park is a popular birding spot with a wide variety of America's bird species. Boats are available on a first come, first serve basis, so plan to come on a weekday for a better chance of beating crowds.
To reach Bow Bridge, the closest park entrance is at 72nd Street, where there's a subway station servicing the A, B, and C trains — under a 20-minute ride from Grand Central Station. However, the more scenic way to get to the bridge is by walking up from one of the park's southern entrances, either at Columbus Circle (served by the A, C, B, and D trains) or Grand Army Plaza (served by the N, R, and W trains). On the walk up, you'll get to see many of Central Park's most iconic sites, including the Central Park Carousel, statues lining the Mall, and the regal Bethesda Terrace. Once you cross Bow Bridge, you're just an eight-minute walk from Belvedere Castle, another must-visit park landmark.