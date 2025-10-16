This Scenic Rocky Mountain Railroad Is The World's Best Fall Train Journey For 2025

It's a common refrain that the romance of travel is dead.

The tedium of airport security lines. The pallid lighting and subpar food of departure lounges. The delays and the hidden costs and the "Are we there yet?" of nagging children. But there's one experience that's never quite lost its romantic luster: the rail journey. Whether you're winding through the breathtaking landscapes of western Scotland on the West Highland Railway Line or traversing frost-rimmed Alaskan wilds on the "Scenic Railway Of The World," there's something about the gentle chug-chug of an old train that ignites introspection in the most meaningful of ways. The only way to enhance that feeling is to undertake your journey during the fall.

The team at JR Pass, a reseller of Japanese rail tickets, came up with a list of the top autumn rail journeys worldwide, using TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, internet search volumes, and seasonal weather data. They then collated this data to create an index score out of 10 for each journey. And the top-rated autumn rail journey for 2025 was the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, running along a dramatic stretch of the Rockies from Colorado to New Mexico.

Interestingly, the Cumbres & Toltec actually had the lowest monthly search volume of all railroads on the list, with just 600, but it made up ground with the highest percentage of clear days (73%) and the fewest days of precipitation per month (5.13). With an average review score of 4.48, it also topped this category, helping it to an overall score of 9.08. The closest competition was the Tren de Sóller on the Balearic island of Mallorca and the GoldenPass Line in the Swiss Alps, both scoring 8.11.