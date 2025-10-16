An Unexpected But Easily Avoidable Rule Could Leave You Stranded At The Airport

Airports can either be the most pleasant experience or the absolute worst. You might zip your way through TSA without any issues, or if you're unlucky, deal with people who have rude luggage behavior (yes, that's a thing) — there really is no in between. One couple experienced a nightmare situation where they were almost stuck at Heathrow Airport. Upon check-in for their Delta flight, they needed to show a credit card that was used for the booking in order to retrieve their tickets — one that they kept in their home ... in America (reported by ABC 6 Action News). They were left with two options: obtain a picture of the credit card or purchase new tickets. Thankfully, they had a neighbor who was able to get into their home and send them a photo of their card, but not everyone is this fortunate.

Travel expert, Rick Steves, says that the credit card requirement is typically for European flights, and on his community forum, many commented that this is not only not uncommon, but it is usually in the fine print on airlines' websites. According to a Reddit thread, a Delta employee commented that "this is a thing to prevent fraud." However, this safeguard has cost some people thousands of dollars just to get to where they're going, so it's always a good rule of thumb to have the physical card with you.